If you’re still carrying a bag that has everything packed inside in the most chaotic way ever, stop. You deserve a great work bag, and there are tons on the market. You can get a stylish tote to toss everything inside, like your laptop, wallet, lunch, portfolio, and anything else you might need. Best of all, you won’t have to spend thousands on an expensive high fashion bag, either.

The Tory Burch Robinson Pebbled Tote is a well-loved, versatile, and stylish work tote. The pebbled leather is positively luxurious, and it’s soft to the touch, with a subtle sheen that adds some polish to your entire look. Its simple, classic design is office-appropriate, too! Right now, you can get this tote on sale at Tory Burch for just $247, which is marked down from its normal price of $329. That’s including an additional 25% off during the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale.

Get the Robinson Pebbled Tote for just $247 at Tory Burch! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This bag is honestly huge, and it’ll stay closed when you need it too. Plus, it magnetic snap closure keeps everything secure. The exterior back slide pocket is great for grabbing your phone or keys quick, too.

The rolled top handles and optional crossbody strap provide carrying options to switch it up. As far as colors, if you don’t want to get black, that’s fine, It comes in plenty of cute colors.

Stop using a backpack or crossbody to bring all the important stuff with you. This fan-favorite tote has everything you need and more, and you’ll want to snag your own before the sale ends. This is an excellent price for a bag that just about everyone loves and recommends.

