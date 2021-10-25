Tory Burch Has New Markdowns That Are Perfect for Fall — Up to 55% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sale sections may not always be the best places to shop if you’re looking for current styles, but there are plenty of amazing finds that are absolutely timeless! The markdowns at Tory Burch never disappoint, and we love staying up-to-date with all of the brand’s latest drops and discounts.

While many sale items are naturally from the summer season, we found an awe-inspiring collection of shoes and handbags that are absolutely ideal for the fall. Curious? Keep reading to check out our most fabulous finds!

This Work or Travel Tote

The size of this bag is optimal for carrying essentials if you’re headed to the office, have a busy day of running errands or need to travel! It has a couple of dividers inside to keep everything organized, plus this bag fits a 13″ laptop if you need to take your computer on the go.

Get the Walker Satchel (originally $428) on sale for just $299 at Tory Burch!

These Fun Leopard Pumps

We love wearing leopard prints year-round, but they especially look flawless in the fall! Can you imagine how amazing these shoes will team with an all-black outfit or classic blue jeans? The pop of the leopard adds funky flair to whatever #OOTD you’re wearing.

Get the Multi-Logo Leopard Pump (originally $348) on sale for just $169 at Tory Burch!

This Roomy Satchel

If you need a purse that’s larger than a shoulder bag but smaller than a tote, this is the ultimate in-between. You can either use the top handles or the longer strap to carry it around, plus there are plenty of pockets on the interior so everything in the bag can stay in place!

Get the McGraw Smooth Satchel (originally $578) on sale for just $349 at Tory Burch!

This Chic Crossbody Purse

This sophisticated purse was actually featured in a Tory Burch runway collection! It’s inspired by the ’70s and has a unique rounded shape that stands out. It’s a true crossbody and on the smaller side, which makes it the dreamiest addition to any going-out ensemble!

Get the Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag (originally $598) on sale for just $269 at Tory Burch!

These Croc-Embossed Flats

Will we ever stop loving Tory Burch flats? Um, absolutely not! This leather pair is a great addition to any collection. We love the texture of the croc embossing, and the off-white shade is as chic as its overall design.

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Embossed Leather (originally $238) on sale for just $119 at Tory Burch!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest handbag, shoe and more markdowns available at Tory Burch!

