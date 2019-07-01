



After spending months squeezing our feet into big and bulky boots, it’s finally come to an end! Let’s all wave goodbye to those dark, depressing days. The most wonderful time of the year is finally here: Sandal season! From heels to flats, it’s all about keeping our shoe game as light and bright as the day outside.

We all have our favorite pair of flat sandals, but sometimes, we just want to spice things up a bit while still being comfy. This designer pair is just as comfortable as it is chic and it just may be the most perfect pair we’ve seen in a while.

See it: Grab a pair of the Tory Burch Ines Slide Sandals for $228 at Nordstrom!

Everyone knows how important a good pair of sandals can be. It’s an absolute everyday essential. Whether we’re heading off to our morning commutes or running weekend errands to fancy occasions, it’s always crucial to have an error-proof pair at all times. But we all know that’s always easier said than done. Some pairs look too cheap or make that dreaded smacking sound that rubber sandals are known for.

The Tory Burch Ines Slide Sandal is the upgraded version of the comfy slide silhouette that we are loving. From the second we laid our eyes on this leather open toe slide, we were swooning and couldn’t choose a favorite amongst the two available colors.

The “perfect black/silver” colorway is basic enough that it can seamlessly style with anything from jeans and a T-shirt to black maxi skirts. But make no mistake, just because it’s “basic” doesn’t mean it’s boring! This shoe features the signature Tory Burch ‘T’ logo in a magnificent metallic. It’s subtle yet striking and really elevates this entire sandal with a little bit of glitz and glam.

The same can be said about the “tan/spark gold” colorway, too, which is just as sensational. We’re loving how this tan-based hue is just as versatile but in a different way. It can seamlessly work with anything from black jeans to khaki trousers or even this white moto jacket! Instead of featuring a silver metallic logo it features a gold one and it’s just as fabulous!

See it: Grab a pair of the Tory Burch Ines Slide Sandals for $228 at Nordstrom!

What we’re loving the most here? Just how wearable this sandal can be! And, we’re not talking about style-wise. Since it masters the art of comfortable-chic, it’s wearable for hours on end without resulting in foot pain. When slipping into this sandal, the second thing everyone will notice (besides how chic it is, of course) is just how comfortable it is! Reviewers could not stop raving over this, too.

The lightly cushioned footbed that gives all-day support ranked number one with reviewers. So many shoppers said having this padding on the soles makes them more comfortable than most flats, especially those with a slide design. Other reviewers were thrilled these shoes were comfy from day one, with no break-in period needed.

What else were so many loving? So many others could not stop swooning over just how sleek this shoe was. From start-to-finish, it was the perfect pair to slide into all day, any day. And, certainly, we can’t blame them. This designer sandal is the investment piece that will have everyone sizzling in style all season long!

See it: Grab a pair of the Tory Burch Ines Slide Sandals for $228 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Tory Burch pieces and more sandals also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!