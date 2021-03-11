Tory Burch Has So Many Stunning Sandals and Flats on Major Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just in time for the start of spring! Tory Burch knows that our footwear is about to shift from chunky winter boots to sandals and flats, and they’ve marked down a slew of their bestselling items in anticipation.

We picked out our five favorite pairs below — prepare to slip your feet into these beauties and embrace the warmer weather the second it arrives. All that’s left for you to do is get a popping pedicure!

These Metal Logo Sandals

These sandals are a Tory Burch staple! The Miller sandals always make a stunning statement, and this pair is no exception. We adore the brown leather tones teamed with the gold logo hardware that’s front and center. It’s the ultimate color combo for the spring and summer!

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Sandal, Embossed Leather (originally $248) on sale with free shipping for $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Geometric Print Sandals

We’re obsessed with the triangular geometric pattern on these covetable Miller sandals. They have a sleek art deco look that pairs perfectly with the playful, colorful vibes of the season!

Get the Miller Sandal, Printed Leather (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for $139, available from Tory Burch!

These Nude Ballet Flats

These ballet flats are a Tory Burch essential, and the pale sand shade is so versatile! The monochromatic look is super sleek and sophisticated too!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Leather (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Square-Toe Printed Flats

Square-toe shoes are a ’90s throwback, which is seriously trendy right now. Tory Burch makes the style fresh and modern. These even modified the classic circular “T” logo into a square to match the shape of the shoe — divine!

Get the Georgia Printed Ballet Flat (originally $248) on sale with free shipping for $149, available from Tory Burch!

These Luxurious Satin Ballet Flats

A pair of shoes made out of pink satin may be slightly high-maintenance, but there’s no denying how gorgeous they are! They’re inspired by traditional pointe shoes and can add a stunning feminine touch to any outfit — just make sure that the weather is dry before stepping outside in them.

Get the Minnie Embellished-Logo Travel Ballet Flat, Satin (originally $278) on sale with free shipping for $189, available from Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoes on sale and shop all of the handbags, accessories and fashion available from Tory Burch!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!