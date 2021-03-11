This Swimsuit Will Have People Mistaking You for a Kardashian

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You may be hanging out in sweatpants right now with your space heater at the ready, but we promise, now is the time to start looking at swimsuits for the summer. You want to grab them before the prices start to shoot up and before everyone else grabs your favorite style in your size first!

You also want to be ready to go on that first perfect beach or pool day. Early bird gets the beach chair! But what is your swim vibe going to be this year? We know we want to make a statement, especially since last summer obviously didn’t quite live up to our original expectations. We want something that will have people thinking they’re going for a splash with a celebrity!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Simple Low Cut High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Kardashians and other stylish celebs always wear this type of one-piece. The white version looks nearly identical to one Kourtney has worn in the past, especially. You can grab it in three other colors too: black, pink and wine red. You’ll also find some other one-piece styles of varying silhouettes, colors and features on the same Amazon page!

This stretchy one-piece swimsuit has a low-cut U-neckline, an even lower back and low arm holes that reach down to the sides of the stomach to reveal just enough. It has high-cut legs too for that ‘90s Baywatch style that’s become so popular again. As for the straps, they travel straight over the shoulders and are actually adjustable over on the back, which is super important for a piece like this. Keep everything just in the right place and leave wardrobe malfunctions out of your life!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Simple Low Cut High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Want to check out a few more one-pieces with similar styles so you can be totally set for the entire season? We’ve got you. Check out a few more picks below!

For a halter style with a statement back, check out this La Blanca one-piece!

This Dixperfect swimsuit is similar to our featured one, but this one is a great choice if you want smaller arm holes!

This plunging Sociala swimsuit is an eye-catching design if we’ve ever seen one!

The contrasting trim on this ALLureLove swimsuit gives it retro vibes that we’re loving!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Simple Low Cut High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from PRETTYGARDEN here and see other one-piece swimsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!