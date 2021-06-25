Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale has been off to an iconic start, and we’ve only just begun shopping. We’re always on the lookout for new designer shoes and bags on sale, and there are plenty to peep through here.

These picks were already on sale, but during this semi-annual event, you can save an extra 25% with code EXTRA. You could save hundreds on your dream piece! We’ve picked out some bags and sandals we think could be those dream pieces for you, so check them out below!

This Embroidered Camera Bag

With its velvet and winter pine embroidery, you’d think this Kira bag would be a winter staple only, but it somehow works for every season and occasion!

Get the Kira Embroidered Velvet Small Camera Bag (originally $458) for just $202 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch for a limited time!

These Printed Flip-Flops

You can never go wrong with a pair of cute designer flip-flops. These have such a pretty floral footbed and bold, thong-style straps!

Get the Printed Thin Flip-Flops (originally $58) for just $37 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch for a limited time!

This Vintage-Inspired Shoulder Bag

This bag mixes a vintage shape with the modern pillow bag trend to create a gorgeous piece we need on our shoulder. How cool are the geometric chain strap and carved clasp?

Get the Cleo Bag (originally $648) for just $337 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch for a limited time!

These Slingback Espadrilles

The coziness of slingbacks, the beachy vibes of espadrilles and the luxury of suede — all in one shoe? We definitely don’t want to miss the deal on these chic sandals!

Get the Suede Slingback Espadrilles (originally $278) for just $127 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch for a limited time!

This Mixed-Media Saddlebag

This bag has it all going on, from croc-embossed leather, to soft suede, to golden hardware and an eye-catching shape. We love that the crossbody strap is adjustable too!

Get the Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag (originally $658) for just $217 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the entire Semi-Annual Sale at Tory Burch here!

