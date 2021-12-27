The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Is Here — Our Absolute Favorite Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are over, and all of your gift shopping is done — which means it’s time to gift yourself! Perhaps you received gift cards that you want to use up or you just have some extra cash stashed away to treat yourself. Whatever the case may be, this is the ultimate time to score major savings!

The week after Christmas is always filled with end-of-year shopping events — including the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale! You can take an extra 25% off already marked-down items through January 9, including new finds that are at their lowest prices of the season. To get you started, we selected our favorites for you to browse below. Read on and shop now!

This Quilted Top-Handle Purse

We adore how the quilted detailing on this purse elevates it and instantly adds texture. The muted yellow color is also an easy way to add a pop of color in a pinch!

Get the Kira Quilted Small Satchel (originally $598) on sale with free shipping for $270 at Tory Burch!

This Embroidered Shoulder Bag

The embroidery on this bag is rendered with small strips of leather to keep the materials cohesive, while still giving it a stitched appearance. The rich neutral shades used throughout this purse pair well with so many shades, so it will look sophisticated with a wide range of outfits!

Get the Robinson Woven Plaid Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $498) on sale with free shipping for $262 at Tory Burch!

This Paisley-Print Satchel

This carryall bag is one that you can definitely rock year-round! The florals and light color palette work wonderfully for the spring and summer, but its vintage-inspired print is also evocative of the fall and winter seasons.

Get the Walker Printed Small Satchel (originally $498) on sale with free shipping for $262 at Tory Burch!

These Patterned Wool Booties

If you have a simple outfit planned and need that extra kick to spice it up, these boots will do the trick! They’re such a standout pair and team well with everything from basic leggings to everyday dresses.

Get the Miller Wool Lug Sole Boot (originally $498) on sale with free shipping for $187 at Tory Burch!

These Shearling-Lined Mules

These mules are the ideal slip-on shoe for the wintertime. When it’s not too cold out, you can wear them with some socks and be out of the door in — zero fuss!

Get the Tory Charm Shearling Mule (originally $328) on sale with free shipping for $150 at Tory Burch!

