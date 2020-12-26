Our Favorite Pieces From the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale — Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, so the Christmas holiday may be behind Us, but don’t stress. Thanks to all of the sales happening right now, the season of gifting doesn’t have to end. If you haven’t had the chance to shop for yourself yet, now is the perfect time.

Tory Burch just launched their semi-annual sale, and the beloved brand is giving shoppers 25% off their already marked-down prices. We picked out a handful of our favorite pieces below — all ideal for self-care treats. Let’s start 2021 on a more stylish foot — you deserve it!

This Bright Mini Backpack

This adorable backpack will instantly add flair to a laid-back look.

Get the Piper Printed Small Zip Backpack (originally $268) on sale with free shipping for just $142 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

This Versatile Crossbody Purse

Say hello to your new go-to bag — it can truly be worn with anything.

Get the Miller Metal Logo Crossbody (originally $428) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $187 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

This Handy Organizational Tote

This bag offers up three compartments to keep your daily essentials organized, and will hold a 13-inch laptop.

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag (originally $348) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $179 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

This Protective Phone Case

Keep your screen safe with this sleek leather case.

Get the Perry Bombé Phone Case for iPhone X/Xs (originally $78) on sale with free shipping for just $37 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

This Ultra-Soft Cashmere Scarf

70% off cashmere? Yes, please!

Get the Cashmere Scarf (originally $498) on sale with free shipping for just $149 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

These Leather Travel Flats

These flats can roll up into any bag, making them a soon-to-be travel staple. Throw ’em in the tote above!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat Embossed Leather (originally $248) on sale with free shipping for just $127 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

These Logo Flip-Flops

Upgrade your basic rubber flip flops with this pair, decked out with Tory Burch’s logo at the front.

Get the Minnie Flip-Flop (originally $98) on sale with free shipping for just $59 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

This Quilted Clutch Purse

A clutch like this is made for the fanciest of occasions, but will be just as striking teamed with a chunky cardigan, high-waisted denim and ankle booties.

Get the Fleming Soft Clutch (originally $398) on sale with free shipping for just $209 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

These Comfortable Ankle Booties

These boots are made for walking — without pinching or discomfort.

Get the Brooke Ankle Boot (originally $398) on sale with free shipping for just $179 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

This Compact Leather Tote

Optimal for a busy day of running errands, this tote is timeless.

Get the Robinson Small Tote Bag (originally $298) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $149 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

These Luxe Over-the-Knee Boots

Whether you’re in a floral dress or an equestrian-inspired ensemble, these boots are a hit.

Get the Miller Over-the-Knee Boot (originally $598) on sale with free shipping for just $284 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

This Paisley Flats

The paisley print will reach peak chicness when spring arrives!

Get the Minnie Quilted Travel Ballet Flat Leather Logo (originally $238) on sale with free shipping for just $134 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

These Chunky Booties

The ’90s-inspired chunky boot silhouette is a fixture in high fashion, and snagging these on sale is a score.

Get the Ruby Boot (originally $458) on sale with free shipping for just $254 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

This Classic Canvas Tote

This iconic Tory Burch tote is rarely marked down!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote Bag (originally $298) on sale with free shipping for just $254 with code: EXTRA at checkout at Tory Burch!

Want to shop more? Check out all of the deals happening right now at Tory Burch!

