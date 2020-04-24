Shop Our 5 Favorite Tory Burch Sandals From Nordstrom Now

Here at Shop With Us, we are firm believers in the notion that it’s never too late to jump on a trend. Whether you’re looking to experiment with the latest fad or want to pick up a timeless fashion staple, we encourage everyone to invest in their personal style.

It’s no secret that Tory Burch has something for everyone. They make classic pieces that will always look on point — as well as other options that are totally trendy. If you’re itching to scoop a little something for summer, we gathered our favorite sandals available at Nordstrom now. Check out the range of fabulous footwear below!

This Classic Sandal

It goes without saying that the Miller sandal is the most recognizable Tory Burch shoe on the market. The brand has created countless color combinations, materials and patterns to pick from. We’re sure that you will be able to find a pair that suits your style!

Get the Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop with free shipping for $198, available at Nordstrom!

These Mini Sandals

If the classic Miller sandal isn’t quite your vibe, this mini version may do the trick. The logo on the top of the shoe is certainly more understated — but still very representative of the Tory Burch trademark. There are a slew of different colors to choose from, but you can’t go wrong with the iconic black and gold combo!

Get the Tory Burch ‘Mini Miller’ Flat Sandal with free shipping for $98, available at Nordstrom!

These Clear Jelly Sandals

Tory Burch couldn’t resist dipping a toe in clear shoe craze, so they gave Us this pair of their Mini Miller sandals in a see-through style. If you’re feeling flashy, there’s even a transparent gold version!

Get the Tory Burch Mini Miller Sandal with free shipping for $98, available at Nordstrom!

These Chic Flip Flops

Your standard pair of rubber flip flops just got a major upgrade. The 1-1/2 inch heel on these sandals gives them an elevated look — no pun intended!

Get the Tory Burch Wedge Flip Flop with free shipping for $78, available at Nordstrom!

These Woven Sandals

The latest iteration of the Miller sandals is this woven leather pair. They have arrived just in time for the warmer months! The contrast between the thread color and the leather is swoon-worthy, and we truly appreciate the attention to detail.

Get the Tory Burch Miller Whipstitch Sandal with free shipping for $248, available at Nordstrom!

Not the style you’re looking for? Check out more from Tory Burch and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!