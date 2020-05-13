These Tory Burch Leggings Are the Workout Motivation We All Need

Buying new workout gear is the ultimate motivator. When you score a fresh set or pair of leggings, you can’t just let them sit around. You want to put them on immediately — and once you do, chances are you’ll get into the exercise spirit. To boost all of our moods, we’ve scoured Tory Burch for some fitness finds — all of which are on sale right now!

Every pair of these Tory Burch leggings is made from the same sleek material, which is ideal for wear in even the hottest of temperatures. They have flat seams and a zip pocket in the back along the waistband, so that you can keep small items handy while out for a run. They’re all high-waisted, which is our preferred fit when it comes to leggings. We like the supportive nature of the cut, which can help Us get a better workout! Check out three of our top picks below, and get your fit on!

These Full-Length Leggings

If you’re a lover of full-length leggings, then this is the pair for you. We love the side stripe detail near the calf area, and the compression fabric these are made from supports your muscles during any workout. They’re high-waisted and enhance your already-stunning figure as you reach your fitness goals!

Get the Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings (originally $138) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $119, available from Tory Burch!

These Side Stripe Leggings

If cropped leggings are more your style, these are the right fit for you. The stripe on the side is a nice added design touch. Plus, they are reflective — which is ideal if you happen to be out running in the early morning or evening.

Get the Reflective-Stripe Cropped Leggings (originally $138) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $119, available from Tory Burch!

These Floral Print Leggings

These technicolor floral leggings are everything! Nothing will get you more in the workout groove than a vibrant pair like these. The white stripe detailing located above the ankle truly stands out against the rest of the pattern. These will pair well with a solid sports bra — or you can get a little wild and clash different prints!

Get the Printed Chevron 7/8 Leggings (originally $138) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $119, available from Tory Burch!

Looking for more? Check out more activewear and shop all of the clothing, shoes and accessories available from Tory Burch here!

