Deal Alert! This Classic Tory Burch Wristlet Is on Sale for Only $49

Is the wristlet the greatest accessory creation of all time? Well, that statement may be up for dispute — but there’s no denying how useful these miniature staples are. They serve as the ideal cross between a large wallet and a shoulder bag — and as the name suggests, comfortably hang around our wrists for easy access!

Simply put, everyone should own at least one wristlet in their accessory collection, so why not make it a designer piece? You know, like a little treat from one of the most coveted brands around. Whether you’re on the hunt for your first wristlet or looking to expand your current options, you’re going to want to pick up this beauty from Tory Burch. It’s on sale for under $50 right now, which is a serious steal!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Wristlet (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $49, available from Tory Burch!

The Gemini line from Tory Burch is a truly special collection. The geometric double link print is not only beyond chic and appealing to the eye, there’s actually a symbolic meaning to it! The intertwining links represent the designer’s zodiac sign, hence the name “Gemini,” and also pay tribute to her twin children. After learning these details, we appreciate the design even more than we already did!

The wristlet is made from a matte coated canvas, and features a multicolor stripe down the center, which gives it an undeniably sporty look. This rectangular wristlet has curved edges, and is big enough to fit any size phone — even an iPhone 11 Pro Max! The treatment that’s been applied to the canvas material makes this wristlet water-resistant, and the interior conveniently includes a slot to keep a credit card or ID handy.

Shoppers say that this wristlet “is just the perfect size” to fit anything that you may need while out running errands. Reviewers also say that it’s “lightweight” and that they “got a lot of compliments” while rocking it out and about! In terms of color options, there are plenty — including a blue hue that you’ll only find on the Tory Burch site!

On another note, Gemini season is fast-approaching. If you have a Gemini in your life who’s deserving of a special birthday gift, why not pick up a Gemini wristlet? Not only is it thoughtful, it’s beyond practical — making it the perfect purchase!

