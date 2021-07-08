Limited Time! The Only Place to Buy These Exclusive Tory Burch Flip Flops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Flip flops are a must for the summertime, but we want to elevate our typical rubber pair this time around. What better place to shop for a seriously amazing pair of flip flops than Tory Burch? The summer sandals they roll out every year are major, but right now, there’s an exclusive pair that we’re completely enamored with. We can’t stop thinking about them!

Sure, Tory Burch drops a slew of limited-edition styles somewhat regularly, but this pair of flip flops from their summer capsule collection is truly special. They have a great shape that’s totally trending, plus a geometric design that you’re going to adore!

Get the Square-Toe Flip-Flop with free shipping for $68 at Tory Burch — online exclusive!

These flip flops are unique because they have a square toe, which is an homage to decades past. In fact, it’s a throwback to the peak ’90s era, and although it’s popping up on mules and other more formal footwear options, this is the first time we’ve seen the trend on flip flops!

The pattern on these flip flops is instantly eye-catching too. It offers up an art deco vibe, but still makes sure to incorporate the brand’s logo. Of course, this is a signature touch for Tory Burch! The effortlessly cool design teams perfectly with the white thong straps, and the iconic “T” motif is located right where the two straps meet. No one will be confused about where you picked up these beauties — they will just be jealous!

Shoppers say that they “get many compliments” on these flip flops whenever they wear them, and note that the square toe is simply stunning. Reviewers claim that they’re pairing them with swimsuit looks for the pool and other casual summer ensembles. Think white jeans and a flowy blouse! They’re certainly an upgraded take on traditional flip flops, which makes them far more versatile.

But here’s the thing — you can only get these flip flops online at Tory Burch, so this pair is one of the most exclusive available now. We personally love getting our hands on unique items like this, and know that these specific flip flops are sure to sell out — so if you’re equally obsessed, get your order in ASAP!

