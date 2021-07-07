Cindy Crawford Uses This Face Tint With SPF for a Flawless Finish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we come across a candid photo of Cindy Crawford, we’re amazed at how incredible she looks. The 55-year-old simply glows! While she focuses on a proper skincare routine, she also relies on specific makeup to give her complexion that flawless finish. Thankfully, we can now channel her look — the supermodel recently shared her regimen with The Zoe Report!

The key to looking like you’re naturally flawless is to keep your makeup pared down, and the global icon credits this ultra-lightweight skin tint as a crucial factor in her makeup bag. The best part? It’s also packed with SPF to protect your skin from the sweltering summer sun!

Get the ILIA – Natural Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 with free shipping for $48, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This tint from ILIA is fantastic for a slew of reasons, but the way it sinks into your skin and instantly looks natural is its major selling point. On top of that, this is a skincare-focused product which improves your complexion by providing hydration, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. You’re getting a gorgeous finish and the benefits of a problem-solving product in just one purchase!

Crawford shared that this tint “has a little bit of glow,” which she loves for summer. Quite frankly, this is music to our ears! We adore a dewy, goddess-like aesthetic on our skin, and this product may be the way to make it happen!

ILIA is known for prioritizing skin tone inclusivity, and this tint is available in over 20 shades. Your perfect match should be available! This isn’t a full-coverage product by any means, but it does provide enough color to help make your skin tone appear more even and give it that radiant look Crawford always has. Sign Us up — this is definitely going to be our go-to product all summer long. Thanks, Cindy!

