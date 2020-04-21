These Elegant Tory Burch Flip Flops Start at Just $43

There’s something different about Tory Burch footwear. Something that has us standing a little taller and smiling a little wider. Something that has us anxiously awaiting our morning alarm even as we’re going to sleep, because we’re just so excited to wear our favorite pair of shoes!

The magical elements of Tory Burch footwear may forever remain mysterious, but we can certainly see and describe all of the physical ones. You’ll only know the true magic when you finally can put them on and call them yours — but if you’re ready to know everything else, follow along with Us!

Get the Tory Burch Women’s Thin Flip Flops starting at just $43 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 24, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

The shoes we’re talking about today are the Tory Burch Thin Flip Flops. They take everything you thought you knew about flip flops and flips it on its head — no pun intended. While so many of us only see flip flops as casual staple shoes made for the beach, these sandals prove that they can actually be sophisticated too. Reviewers are taking note of their elegance, and we can see why!

These flip flops are thong style, meaning they have a slip-on silhouette with a toe post. At the top of the toe post you’ll find Tory Burch’s signature medallion logo hardware. It’s small, but it has a massive effect on the overall look of this shoe. You’ll find another logo back at the heel of the soft footbed!

Shoppers say there is nothing to dislike about these flip flops and that they would definitely recommend them to any other shoe lover out there. Not only are they super comfortable, but they’re stylish and affordable. A triple threat! They last so much longer than dollar flip flops too, thanks to their careful designer construction and durable rubber outsole!

These flip flops are available in nearly 20 colors and prints, but some sizes are flying, so it’s best to act fast. Floral lovers may be drawn to the Wild Pansy or Tea Rose prints, while those looking for a solid may fall for Poppy Red or Garden Sage. Make sure to check them all out and pick your favorite while you can — starting at just $43!

