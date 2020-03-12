Act Fast — This 6-Hour Sanitizing Spray Is Still in Stock at Amazon

There is a bit of an eerie feeling these days walking into a drugstore or grocery store, heading to the cleaning aisles and seeing empty shelf on top of empty shelf. Then you look online trying to find some hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes there, but suddenly everything’s been bought and is being resold, marked up by at least 500%!

It’s hard to keep germs from spreading when a few people are hoarding all of the products we need to keep them away, but ultimately we still need a little something for ourselves right now. Soap and water are great, but not accessible 24 hours a day. That’s why we were so excited to find this four-pack of sanitizing spray that claims to protect hands for up to six hours! Still in stock!

Get the Touch Sanitizing Germblock variety pack for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Sold out? Low stock? Check out other Touch Sanitizing Germblock still in stock.

This sanitizing spray doesn’t only kill 99.9% of germs and pathogens upon contact, but it continues to protect skin from those germs and pathogens from burrowing in during in the following hours. Just reapply a few times a day, as well as after washing your hands!

Shoppers say they never leave home without this spray — and that goes for their entire family. One who said they are very prone to catching colds actually noted that they haven’t experienced even as much as a sniffle since they started using it, while those who were already sick said they loved to use it in order to spread fewer contagious germs to those around them. They love how it softens their hands with its silky feel and can’t believe they nabbed a four pack for such a great price. Considering each can lasts up to 120 uses, they’re covered for a long time to come!

These sanitizing sprays aren’t alcohol-based, which is why they actually feel good to use. They feature organic essential oils like sweet almond oil and shea butter to keep hands moisturized. That doesn’t take away from their effectiveness though. These sprays are a top pick for disinfecting everything from skin to cell phones, keyboards, seats, grocery carts, toilet stalls, door handles and more!

This pack features four 100% recyclable cans in three scents (and one unscented version). Tropical Breeze, Ocean Mist and Mint Green Tea Aloe all sound like welcome sensory escapes to Us! Plus, these cans are the perfect size to fit in our purse or pocket, so we’ll be ready with them whenever, wherever (we’re meant to be together).

