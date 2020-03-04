This Phone-Sanitizing Charger May Be Way More Effective Than a Face Mask

It can be a scary world out there, and fear across the globe has multiplied immensely with the fast spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. There’s a good chance you’ve seen people walking around wearing surgical masks, or have even worn one yourself. But is that actually helping? Not necessarily.

Wearing a mask out in public is not a guarantee of protection from germs and bacteria. They’re made for those who are already sick, to keep the virus’ droplets in — rather than out. If you wear one, there’s a chance you could actually be increasing your risk of infection because you will need to touch your face more often, or could improperly dispose of it! Your hands are more of the worry — but know what your hands are always touching? Your phone. You can (and should) wash your hands thoroughly, always, but it’s not like you’re running your phone under the faucet, and wipes can only do so much — especially when it comes to impossible-to-reach areas. That’s why we’re so grateful for this potentially life-saving invention!

Get the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger for just $80 at Amazon! Used versions also available. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

The PhoneSoap 3 is a UV-C sanitizer and charger all in one, able to accommodate smartphones of all sizes. Just place your phone in, close the lid and wait 10 minutes for the indicator light to signify that the sanitization is done. The UV-C bulbs may kill 99.99% of bacteria and germs, zapping them away, while the USB and USB-C ports offer universal charging. You need to charge your phone anyway, so you might as well cleanse it in the process!

This revolutionary device already has over 3,300 Amazon reviews, and clinic employees, tech experts, biology graduates and self-proclaimed germaphobes are singing its praises, having tested it themselves and seen the stunning results. Shoppers feel like they can breathe a sigh of relief with this in their life, and they can’t believe they had never considered how filthy their phones were until recently!

This sanitizing device is available in multiple colors, and you can use it to clean more than just your phone. Try your keys, credit cards, pens, jewelry, toothbrush heads or even a pacifier! Any bacteria magnet out there — especially one that you store in a dark, enclosed space like your pocket, bag or wallet.

While we hope every day to find a vaccine for COVID-19, even when we do, bacteria and germs will still remain. This device may help protect you against staph infections, E. coli, salmonella or even the pesky common cold. The best time to buy it will always be now — especially before it sells out!

