This Anti-Aging Eye Cream Is a Must in Tracee Ellis Ross’ Morning Routine

When it comes to ageless celebrities, we often expect a mostly unattainable skin care and beauty routine. We imagine a lot of professional facials involved, peels, procedures and products all worth hundreds of dollars each — minimum. But sometimes we’re taken by surprise — and those are the best times!

Tracee Ellis Ross, 48, is one of those stars whose youthful beauty just wows Us over and over again. We wouldn’t have been surprised to hear if she had a hookup at The Fountain of Youth, but it turns out, all we need to do is go on Amazon to start recreating her skincare routine!

Get the Yon-Ka Phyto-Contour Eye Cream (originally $54) for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Ross recently recorded an episode for Masked and Answered by Marie Claire, answering questions about beauty and more. When asked about her morning skincare routine, she answered that she starts off by cleansing her face, following up with serums, cream and oil. The finishing touch? A “little bit of eye cream” to target puffiness and dark circles before heading off to work. She uses this exact Yon Ka one!

“I love self-care. I love — and I think beauty care is self-care, and it’s one of the ways that I honor myself, put love in action and give it back to myself,” Ross explained in the video, gushing about how important applying products like this is to her. We can see how this eye cream could have that effect. It’s not just a cream, after all — it’s a “pampering beauty treatment”!

This eye cream actually claims to stimulate microcirculation to drain puffiness and brighten dark circles, in addition to alleviating milia and firming any skin that’s sagging or developing fine lines. It was created to be super hydrating too, even toning the skin thanks to rosemary extract. Meanwhile, ingredients like aloe vera keep the area soothed and happy.

After cleansing, just apply a thin layer of this cream to the eye area. You can put it around your lips too as a bonus! One important tip is to keep your eyes closed during application while the rosemary fragrance dissipates, as it’s powerful. Try it in the morning on swollen eyes and/or in the evening for some top-notch beauty rest!

