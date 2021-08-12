Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall isn’t far off. We know, it kind of feels like the year just started — or even like it’s still 2020 — but we’re coming up on the last third of the year already! What is time? And more importantly, is our wardrobe prepared for this?

No matter how prepared we think we might be for fall, when we actually look at our closet, it says otherwise. Even tougher is that transitional time when the weather can’t quite make up its mind. That’s why having a few jackets just for that period of time is the way to go. We’ve picked out 17 we think you’ll love!

17 Trendy Transitional Jackets for Your Summer-to-Fall Wardrobe

Denim Jackets

1. This stretch denim Wrangler jacket has that classic, beloved jean jacket look. It comes in a few different shades too!

2. Add some extra edge to your look with this Floerns jacket. The distressed details are just perfect!

3. You don’t have to stick to blue. This Allegra K jacket comes in a stunning wine red for fall!

4. This purple Cantonwalker jacket is also an unexpected shade. Everyone’s going to want to know where you got it!

Faux-Leather Jackets

5. Go for that always-cool moto jacket look with this S P Y M jacket. The quilted details are everything!

6. Combining faux leather with summery florals makes for a great transitional moment. This LY VAREY jacket makes that moment happen!

7. Like with denim jackets, it can make for a great style statement when you go for a more unexpected color. This Sebby jacket caught our eye in the Blush shade!

8. You can also go collarless with this Fahsyee jacket. Different look, same amount of style points!

Corduroy Jackets

9. We adore a good corduroy piece. This button-up Anna-Kaci jacket would look so cute on anyone and everyone!

10. Like a cropped fit? Check out this Gihuo jacket!

11. We’re in love with the color-blocking on this SHEWIN shacket. We were thrilled when we zoomed in and saw it was corduroy!

12. If it’s a little extra chilly out, add sherpa! This Gihuo jacket will be an essential for fall nights!

Bomber Jackets

13. We can’t get enough of the quilting on this Dickies bomber jacket. That extra textural element gives the piece some serious oomph!

14. If you love a fun print, then check out one of these floral Allegra K jackets. Nice and lightweight, but statement-making!

15. We know we already covered denim jackets, but this Levi’s jacket combines the denim and bomber styles into one — how could we ever leave it off the list?

16. At first this Mud Pie jacket looks like a classic bomber. Turn it around, however, to find the cutest ruffle detail going across the back and down the sleeves!

17. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with wanting an actual simple, classic bomber jacket either. Check out this Zeagoo jacket if that’s more your vibe!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!