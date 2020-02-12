This Nordstrom Flannel Is the Same Quality As the High-End Version

Naturally, we all tend to think that if clothing and accessories cost more money, they have to be the superior version of the product. When an item has a higher price tag we automatically assume that the materials that it’s made from are higher quality.

But this common assumption couldn’t be more false! We’ve found dupes that are extremely similar and just as fantastic as their pricier counterparts. Take for instance this flannel from Nordstrom — it’s just as soft as the more expensive models from designer brands!

Get the Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt for $69, available at Nordstrom!

These Treasure & Bond shirts have tons of Nordstrom shoppers praising it nonstop, claiming that it’s “so soft and lightweight for a flannel” and that it “feels cozy and comfortable.” It’s definitely an easygoing top that you’ll want to live in on casual days out — or even when you’re just lounging around at home. It’s a weekend essential, and even better, it’s also incredibly affordable!

This flannel is so fantastic that 91% of Nordstrom reviewers have rated it at four stars or higher. These shirts are virtually identical to the overwhelmingly popular (and more expensive) plaid flannels from Rails, but the cost is nearly cut in half! One shoppers has dubbed this Treasure & Bond flannel “one of the best of them” and that “it fits and feels great.” What more could we ask for?

Get the Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt for $69, available at Nordstrom!

You can take your pick from 10 amazing color combo options, and we’re obsessed with each and every one of them! This shirt is definitely longer than most and measures 27 inches long down the front, and 29 inches in the back. Luckily, the light material makes it incredibly easy to tuck it into jeans or skirts. This shirt has long sleeves with slightly dropped shoulders and button cuffs, and features more of an oversized fit. You can easily size up or down depending on the look you’re going for!

The best part about this Treasure & Bond shirt is how good you’ll feel about buying it. Not only because it’s so well-priced, but because Nordstrom actually donates a percentage of any Treasure & Bond sale to organizations that work to empower youth. Shopping on a budget and for a good cause? This amazing plaid flannel truly has everything that we look for when we shop!

See it: Get the Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt for $69, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Treasure & Bond and shop all of the women’s clothing available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!