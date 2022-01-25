We Just Found an Off-the-Shoulder Sweater That Actually Stays in Place

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Off-the-shoulder tops can be tricky. We gravitate toward them time and time again, and always adore their style — but as soon as we slip them on, we’re met with instant fashion concern. Will the neckline stay in place as we go about our days?

The off-the-shoulder look is gorgeous and flattering, but the need to make constant adjustments is a real drag. Luckily, you can avoid this dilemma by looking closely at the details to find a top that has the right design to stay properly draped, and this sweater from Treasure & Bond has what it takes!

Get the Treasure & Bond Sparkle One-Shoulder Sweater with free shipping for $69 at Nordstrom!

This knit boasts a beautiful off-the-shoulder neckline that’s asymmetrical, so it can be worn lower on the arm on one side and higher on the other. That balance between the two shoulders makes it much easier for this sweater to stay put, even as you move around while wearing it! The overall loose and slouchy design also gives this sweater more weight that lets it hang effortlessly. We can seriously imagine how cozy this sweater feels just by looking at it. From brunch, to date night and beyond, it’s a hit!

This knit may appear to be on the simple side, but it has a fun detail you may have missed at first glance. If you zoom in, there are tiny threads of metallic yarn woven into the material for a touch of sparkle! It’s not particularly bold and in-your-face, but it’s enough to add some shimmer to your ensemble.

This sweater is currently available in an ultra-pale pink shade and a darker chocolate brown hue. These two neutral tones are excellent additions to any wardrobe as they can team with most pieces that are already in your closet. Whether you want to dress the sweater up with sleek faux-leather pants or pare it down with trusty jeans or leggings, you’ll be able to score the exact vibe you want with this knit at your disposal. Best of all, you can rock it all day long without fear of a wardrobe malfunction. We just might be dubbing this one of our favorite knits of the year!

