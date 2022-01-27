You’ll Want to Live in This Relaxed Long-Sleeve Tee All Winter Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, the simplest clothes bring the most joy! We adore a basic tee that’s worn-in and makes Us feel instantly at-ease and comfortable, but in the winter we tend to prefer long sleeves over short sleeves or tanks. But here’s the thing: We truly don’t own as many long-sleeve T-shirts and have been eager to add more to our closets.

But we’re not looking for any old long-sleeve top — we’re in need of a high-quality tee that’s made from the softest materials and designed in the right style. When we checked out the options Nordstrom has in stock, this top from Treasure & Bond immediately jumped to the top of the list!

Get the Treasure & Bond Garment Dyed Long Sleeve Organic Cotton T-Shirt with free shipping for $39 at Nordstrom!

This is exactly the type of long-sleeve top that fits in seamlessly with any low-key wardrobe. It appears to be seriously comfortable right out of the box, and we have good reason to think so. After all, it’s made from 100% organic cotton — and cotton is certainly one of the most breathable and easy-to-wear materials around!

If you’re wondering what exactly makes the organic cotton label more intriguing than traditional cotton, it’s all about how it’s produced. Think about the organic produce you buy at the grocery store — it’s actually quite similar. Organic cotton is non-GMO produced, which means that it uses far less harsh chemicals during its growth and production. Organic cotton is naturally hypoallergenic, so if you have sensitive skin, this top might be exactly what you need!

In addition to the material, the design of this top hits all of the boxes that we look for when shopping for casual staples. From the drop-shoulder detail to the effortlessly slouchy fit, it’s apparent that this top was made for total relaxation. We might even go ahead and order it in a size larger to get an oversized fit! We also love that this top has a slight vintage-style dye treatment — it provides such a soothing effect. At the end of the day, this is what we would classify as a live-in top that will be worn on repeat all winter long. Plus, it can be styled for a brunch on the town with the girls! Think knee-high boots, trusty jeans and a puffer. Boom!

