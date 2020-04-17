This Soft, Slouchy Sweater Has a Kiss of Cashmere — On Sale for Under $30!

We have a tricky relationship with the weather. It’s especially fickle around this time of year, never wanting to listen to our advice and never, ever apologizing when it acts out unexpectedly. We have our good days, and we have our bad days, but we really wish we could just stick to one or the other for a while. Are we hot or are we cold? We don’t know!

It’s to be expected that early spring, especially, will cause the most problems. We might not be able to control the way the weather acts, but there has to be something we can do. We’re sick of changing out of our sweats and into shorts, then back into sweats, then back into shorts, and so on and so forth — and that’s just in one day! We need a transitional piece that balances us out perfectly, no matter what kind of mood the sky is in today. One that’s super comfy too, especially if we’re working from home. And are we pushing it if we ask for it to be on sale too?

Get the Treasure & Bond V-Neck Sweater (originally $69) for just $28 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Guess we weren’t pushing it, because this Nordstrom-exclusive sweater is 60% off and absolutely fits every need we described. It’s lightweight and cool — yet it’s cozy and warm. Shoppers “love how soft it is” and say there’s no denying how “comfy and flattering” it is as well. It just “fits beautifully.” They agree that it’s perfect for that “transition weather” we’re working through right now too, and “highly recommend” it to every other Nordstrom shopper out there!

This Treasure & Bond sweater has a V-neckline that sits higher up on the chest, so you won’t find it too low cut like many other V-necks out there. You’ll also notice a surplice-style ribbing at the neckline, matching up with the vertical ribbing at the cuffs of the long sleeves and the hem. The sleeves also feature a drop shoulder — while the hem reaches a little past the hips to emit that slouchy, effortlessly-chic vibe we’ll always love!

This sweater is surprisingly stretchy, its blend of fabrics creating a gorgeous, relaxed feel, with a brush of cashmere to top it all off and really bring that softness home. Size down if you’re between sizes! This sweater is currently available in the Beige Oatmeal Light Heather shade, a creamy neutral that will go with everything!

Shopping Treasure & Bond is already an amazing experience, but it’s made even better once you realize that for every T & B purchase, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. We know we’re convinced. Time to shop!

