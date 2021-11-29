Spice Up the Holidays With These Pumpkin Recipes From Take Two

Get your love for all things pumpkin this holiday season with these delicious and easy vegan recipes for homemade pumpkin bread and a pumpkin spice latte courtesy of Take Two Barleymilk developed by Take Two’s Registered Dietitian and Chef Mitch Thisius. These recipes are not only plant-based — they’re also great for the planet as well! Take Two Barleymilk is the first plant-milk to be made from an upcycled ingredient: barley.

Barleymilk is a substitute for traditional dairy in the kitchen. The non-dairy milk can be used in savory and sweet dishes, as well as in baking, cooking, blending and drinking.

Take Two Pumpkin Bread

Treat yourself to Take Two’s delicious pumpkin bread. It’s light, fluffy and perfectly spiced — the sweet aroma might even inspire you to put on a cozy sweater, light a fire in the wood stove (or turn on your favorite fireplace screensaver) and brew a latte made with Take Two Barleymilk. Whether you’re craving a scrumptious snack or a dessert to bring to a holiday potluck, this recipe is sure to sweeten your season!

Yield: 1 medium loaf

Time: 20 minutes prep, 1 hour baking

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

-1 3/4 cup All-purpose flour

-1 tsp. Baking soda

-3/4 tsp. Salt

-2 tsp. Cinnamon

-1/4 tsp. Nutmeg

-1/4 tsp. Ground Ginger

-1/4 tsp. Ground Cloves

-1/4 cup Organic Cane Sugar

-3/4 cup Brown Sugar

-1 1/2 cup Pumpkin Puree

-1/2 cup Coconut Oil (melted)

-1/4 cup Take Two Original Barleymilk

-2 each Egg substitute (Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer recommended)

-1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves in a bowl.

3. In a separate bowl, combine sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin puree, coconut oil, Take Two Original Barleymilk, and egg substitute.

4 Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients, and mix well.

5. Mix batter just until it’s well-incorporated and lumps are gone.

6. Pour batter into oiled medium bread pan.

7. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out of the center clean.

7. Let bread cool for 15 minutes before removing from the baking pan and cutting.

8. Store wrapped up at room temperature for up to 5 days, or wrap tightly and freeze.

Take Two Pumpkin Spice Latte

Introducing Take Two’s take on a pumpkin spice latte with the delicious Barista Barleymilk. It wouldn’t be the holidays without a warm cup of coffee. Just add some classic pumpkin pie flavors and your favorite mug, and you’ve got yourself a cozy winter wonderland. We’ll cheers to that!

Yield: 12 oz

Time: 5 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

-6oz Take Two Barista Barleymilk

-3 Tbsp. Pumpkin Puree

-2 shots Espresso

-2 tsp. Vanilla or Hazelnut Syrup

-1/4 tsp. Pumpkin Pie Spice

Instructions:

1. Create your own pumpkin pie spice by mixing spices together in a small bowl or storage jar.

2. Combine pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice (¼ tsp of the larger amount you made), and Take Two Barista Barleymilk in a bowl or large mug, and mix well.

3. Heat and foam the pumpkin-barleymilk mixture using an electric milk frother or steam wand. (You can also heat the mixture in a saucepan on the stove, if you don’t have a frother).

3. Pull 2 shots of espresso.*

4. In a mug, combine the espresso and flavored syrup.

5. Slowly add the hot and frothed pumpkin barleymilk mixture — maybe even creating some fancy latte art!

6. Garnish with another pinch of pumpkin pie spice.

*Use 6-8 oz of hot brewed coffee for a café au lait.

About Take Two

Take Two is an upcycled food company creating second chances for food, people and the planet. Take Two makes it easier for people to eat more sustainably by crafting high-quality upcycled food products. Its mission is to help catalyze the shift to a circular food system by reducing food waste. Take Two Barleymilk is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, and throughout the Pacific Northwest at Whole Foods, New Seasons, Metropolitan Market, and Market of Choice. Take Two is also available at all Berkeley Bowl and New Leaf Community Markets in Northern California, and for home grocery delivery through Imperfect Foods. Take Two was selected by Village Capital and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation out of a pool of over 145 startups to receive funding to launch innovative new consumer products made with surplus food or food byproducts and technologies to advance the upcycled food industry. Take Two is also one of the first companies to become Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association in partnership with Where Food Comes From. The company will continue to develop innovative, adjacent plant-based dairy products such as coffee creamer, ice cream, yogurt and cheese.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!