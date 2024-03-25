Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Today is the last day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale…sad! While we’re not looking forward to the back-to-normal prices, we have good news: it’s not over yet! For the rest of the day, there are still crazy deals on all things home, beauty, fashion, garden, tech, kitchen and more. If you’ve been meaning to take part in the deal extravaganza, now’s your chance! Make sure to check the Shop With Us homepage for all the updates!
But if you don’t quite know what you’re looking for, fear not — we found the hottest products to give you an idea of what everyone else is gobbling up. (And what better way to know if a product is worthwhile than thousands of people vouching for it?) Trending categories include home, kitchen, fashion and tech, so we rounded up the best of the best deals in each of these categories for you to snag. But just a little FYI: you’re going to want to hurry — trending items always go fast!
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: This is the number one bestselling robotic vacuum on Amazon — and it’s no secret why! It has scheduling capabilities, adaptive navigation, Dirt Detect Sensors, multi-surface brushes and more. Great for pet owners!
- Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Shower Scrubber — originally $110, now $70!
- Oxo Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker — originally $200, now $140!
- Twin Size Breathable and Cooling Sheets — originally $28, now $22!
- Hoover Onepwr CleanSlate Portable Carpet Cleaner — originally $250, now $210!
- Morento Smart Air Purifier — originally $200, now $160!
Best Fashion Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Another bestseller! If you need a new sports bra, look no further. This ultra-stretchy polyamide and spandex bra has over 27,000 reviewers singing its five-star praises! Grab it in one of 29 different colors.
- Sunzel Flare Leggings — originally $29, now $20!
- Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Linen Pants — originally $50, now $30!
- ShapeRx Seamless Bodysuit — originally $48, now $30!
- Maidenform One Fab Fit T-Shirt Bra — originally $44, now $17!
- Suuksess High Waisted Push Up Swimsuit — originally $36, now $29!
Best Tech and Electronics Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re in need of a speaker to blast all your favorite tunes, this waterproof speaker is on sale just in time for summer. You can bring it to the beach, to the park or wherever else a hot day takes you. This speaker can even make and receive phone calls!
- Amazon Fire TV Stick — originally $50, now $30!
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey Gaming Monitor — originally $1,300, now $688!
- Soundcore by Anket Life Q30 Active Noise Cancelling Heaphones — originally $80, now $56!
- Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet — originally $190, now $150!
- Echo Pop Compact Speaker — originally $46, now $29!