If you’ve ever walked through a modern art gallery, you know the style: bold colors, abstract shapes, dynamic patterns and geometric arrangements. The interplay of shapes and colors gives modern art its contemporary flair, contributing to the eye-catching nature of the most famous paintings, drawings and sculptures. Clean lines, minimalist designs, sharp edges and vivid contrasts are just a few of the other characteristics that make modern art, well, modern art.

We’re not saying this sweater looks like it was designed by Wassily Kandinsky or Kazimir Malevich, but it has the characteristics to give it the bold, simplistic style of modern art. If you want to walk around looking like you’re wearing an expensive and sophisticated piece of abstract art, you’re going to want to check out this sweater! Not only is it high fashion, but it’s ultra-comfortable and the perfect spring transition outfit.

Get the Oversized Button Down Geometric Knit Cardigan Sweater for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The skin-friendly fabric is ultra-lightweight and will keep you warm — but not too warm — while fitting loosely around your body. A V-neck button-up design gives this cardigan a surprising level of versatility; you can wear it fully buttoned, half-buttoned or completely open with a solid-colored tee or tank. The versatility allows you to dress it up or down for nearly any occasion!

For a day on the town or a lunch out with friends, try wearing the sweater fully buttoned with a pair of wide-leg jeans, white sneakers, your favorite handbag and layered jewelry. So chic! And if you’ll be outside in the chilly temps for a while, a long puffer jacket is the perfect practical (and stylish) addition to your ‘fit.

For a night out, you’ll be the most fashionable person at the bar if you wear this sweater with black leather pants and a pair of heels. You can also try a black leather skirt for a streamlined vibe! But if the opposite extreme is more your speed, otherwise known as a night spent on the couch, you can 100% use this cardigan for lounging. All it takes is a pair of leggings and a tank top to seal the comfy aesthetic!

This sweater comes in a few color options, some more vibrant than others. Combinations of pink and green, green and white and gray and green showcase the avant-garde design in different ways, so choose whichever suits your fancy! Each color combination exudes spring energy, so you can’t lose with any of them. Ready to be a trendsetter? Your new favorite cardigan is waiting!

