There are only seven days left in February, which means March is almost here and spring isn’t too far behind. Plus, if you really think about it, Punxsutawney Phil did say we were going to have an early spring — and you best believe I put all of my trust into that little groundhog.

With that in mind, I started pulling out my warm-weather clothing sooner than I normally do. As I was organizing my skirts and fun springtime shoes, I realized I was missing one crucial item that is a total necessity for when there’s still a slight chill in the air: a good shacket.

Shackets are the optimal transitional piece as the temperature warms — they’re light enough to comfortably wear on sunny days and manage to keep you warm when the temperature dips after sunset. Admittedly, all of the options I currently own feel more fall-appropriate with dark moody colors. After scrolling through tons of Amazon options, though, I found this pretty blue pick from Puwei that embodies fresh springtime energy. It was love at first sight… and an immediate add to cart since it’s on sale!

Get the Puwei Casual Long Shacket for just $26 (originally $68) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Everything about this casual long shacket makes it an instant closet classic. First off, I absolutely adore how it is a statement piece that completes the simplest outfits. For example, on days when I want to keep it simple in jeans, a tee and white sneakers, this ties the entire look together and adds a bit of personality without putting in much effort. The longer silhouette looks a bit dressier than regular-length shackets — and as an underrated bonus, the length also makes it feel like I’m wearing my own personal blanket.

Beyond looks, the shacket was also designed with four large functioning pockets that easily fit a phone, keys and any stray lipsticks you may have. The pockets are a total game-changer for me, especially since I don’t like to carry around purses.

The only complaint that some of the 6,000 customers have to say is that the shacket runs a little large (if you like a slimmer fit, be sure to size down). Otherwise, shoppers can’t stop raving about it. “The colors are vibrant, the material is nice and thick and soft and it looks FABULOUS on,” one person writes. “It does run a tad large, but I didn’t mind that since I wear thick sweaters in the winter. It literally goes with everything and is so stinking cute with a pair of skinny boots and ankle boots.”

Most shoppers share that they purchased this in multiple colors, so it may be a good idea to stock up for spring, fall and beyond since it comes in so many fun shades — I, for one, am also picking up the orange-red hue for next autumn while it’s discounted.

Hurry and get this before spring rolls around — otherwise, you might not have anything to wear once the flowers start to bloom!

