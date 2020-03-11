This Bra Is So Comfy, Reviewers Are Buying It in Every Color

The concept of a comfortable bra might seem a bit surreal to some of Us. We’ve all had to deal with underwires that can start to hurt after a few wears and fits that just don’t seem quite right. Usually we have to rely on structured bras to provide adequate assistance, but we found a bralette that might meet our standards of support!

Meet the True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Bralette. Shoppers can’t stop singing the praises of how comfy it is, and how they great they feel while wearing it. If you’re skeptical and don’t believe that it can actually hold everything up and in place no matter what your bra size is, fear not — because it’s true!

Get the True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Bralette for just $44, available at Nordstrom!

This bralette is made from a nylon stretch fabric, and comes with removable soft cups in the lining that you can leave in or take out as you please. There are no wires, elastics or seams present in the design of this bra. It provides you with a completely smooth look that’s virtually invisible underneath clothing. You can also adjust the straps to fit the way you’d like, and you can keep them straight or convert the bra into a criss-cross strap style.

One enthusiastic shopper exclaimed that “this bra is so comfortable and well-fitting” that they “bought it in every color.” It comes in six different shades, ranging from your typical nude and black hues to brighter colors. You can select the light blue, red or light pink colors if your style is more on the bold side — or stick to the basics if that’s in tune with your taste.

This bralette comes in five different sizes, ranging from XS to XL. There’s a sizing guide that can help you figure out which one will fit your shape the best. This is great to wear on off days when you’re just lounging around, or don’t have plans that would require an underwire bra. Even if you’re a size 38D, this bralette can help you get the support that you need — whenever necessary!

One reviewer described this True & Co. bralette as “comfortable, stylish, and provides amazing support,” and that they too “plan to buy it in every color.” Another reviewer added that the “support level is good for a day of errands,” and more than one shopper has said that this bralette checks off all of their boxes. If you need a new everyday bra, then it looks like the solution is finally here!

