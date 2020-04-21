This Buttery-Soft Wireless Bra Has Nordstrom Shoppers Wanting More

Wire? In our bras? No, thank you. Honestly, we kind of never want to see another bra with wire inside of it again — and we definitely don’t want to put one on!

We used to be way too skeptical of wireless bras. We never actually bought one when we were younger because we just knew their support could never measure up, and we heard too many horror stories about how easily they slip and slide out of place. For many wireless bras, those assumptions and stories do hold true. But for all of them? This True & Co. bra says no way!

Get the True & Co. True Body Lift Wireless Bra for just $58 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Not only is this True Body bra wireless, but it’s free of elastic and seams too! Don’t let that sway you — there’s a reason it’s been earning so many positive reviews. No wire? No problem. This bra may still provide a full inch lift! Shoppers are so impressed that they’ve been “wearing it non-stop.” They say it’s like “the comfiest hug” for your body — so comfy that they “don’t even feel like [they] are wearing a bra.” It easily takes the spot of “the most comfortable bra” they’ve ever owned, and numerous are saying they’re definitely going back for more colors!

This bra is made of a buttery-soft material that’s so lovely, you’ll wish all of your clothing was made out of it. It’s super smooth and remains totally invisible under your tops. It has a scoop neckline and is almost reminiscent of a sports bra, but with more shape and less, you know, squashing. It supports — upward — and the skinny straps look totally feminine. They’re adjustable too!

Get the True & Co. True Body Lift Wireless Bra for just $58 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This bra features removable cups, which is always a plus. Need to wear it out or on a Zoom call? You might find those cups to be helpful in completing your look. If you’re just relaxing though, you might want to go cup-free for even more comfort! This bra is available in three colors right now, all three of which you can wear whenever. There’s Black, which needs no explanation, Dulce, a creamy, beige nude with shiny pink straps, and Mink, a super pale purple almost inching into taupe territory. Mink can also act as a nude!

You may not realize it now, but owning a bra like this one could actually make a big difference in your day-to-day life. You may have become jaded from wearing uncomfortable, unsupportive, ill-fitting bras, getting used to their mediocrity — but this bra will wake you up and you’re never going to want to go back!

Get the True & Co. True Body Lift Wireless Bra for just $58 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Not your style? Check out more from True & Co. here and shop more bras available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!