Let’s talk about bras. Yes, yes, we know. We’re groaning too. We’re pretty much expected to wear bras every single day of our lives, so why is it that the majority of them are just about the absolute worst? They dig, they flatten, they squeeze, bands ride up, straps slip down — the struggles go on and on. Is it so bad to want a little comfort in our daily lives?

Of course not, and Warner’s is a firm believer of that. That’s why the brand created this fan-favorite bra, which is currently a number one bestseller on Amazon currently creeping up on 2,500 glowing reviews. Every inch of this wireless bra was designed for you to love, with vast consideration for any issue you’d usually run into. Excuse Us for a second while we add every single color to our Amazon cart!

Get the Warner’s Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say this is the best wire-free bra they’ve ever owned, without a doubt, and they are confidently calling it their pick over popular brands like ThirdLove and True&Co. While a lot of other wireless bras tend to flatten out their chests because of lack of structure, this one supports beautifully so everything maintains its proper shape!

It doesn’t bind or squeeze though. It’s so comfortable, in fact, that shoppers even say they would wear it to sleep. Even those who normally avoid bras at all costs say this is the only one they’ll wear. Not such a bad pick considering it starts under $20!

This everyday bra is smooth all around, with wider adjustable straps to make sure they stay put without digging into your shoulders. There are even extra side coverage panels to prevent any underarm bulge! Over on the back you’ll find an easy-to-use hook-and-eye closure with two hooks. Looks simple. Is simple. That’s the Warner’s way!

The support this bra offers is so impressive that some shoppers say they’ll even wear it in place of a sports bra. It keeps them comfortable on the treadmill and doesn’t have them counting down every minute until they can take it off. Even when they start to sweat it out, nothing rolls or rides up and out of place. Okay, that’s it. No more waiting! We need this bra now!

