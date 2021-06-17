Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all tried pore strips before, but we have pretty mixed feelings about them. They’re satisfying, but they can also be pretty painful. Some don’t seem to work at all and others leave our nose red and raw. And what about the rest of our face? It’s not only our nose that needs that deep clean.

Many dermatologists and skincare experts actually agree that pore strips are not the way to go to target clogged pores and blackheads. So, what can you try instead? How about this wildly popular scrub?

Get the So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Blackhead Scrub for just $32 at TULA! Sign up for auto-delivery to save 15%!

Pore strips may irritate or damage your skin, sometimes actually leaving your pores looking bigger than before. Many also aren’t strong enough to clean pores, or they leave them to fill up immediately again because they don’t address underlying issues. Byrdie explains this well!

This deeply exfoliating scrub may have you completely emptying out your pore strip stash. It’s made to minimize the look of pores and blackheads while taking care of skin with clean, gentle ingredients. For exfoliation, there’s pink salt, volcanic sand and pomegranate, while witch hazel and raspberry leaf are added to purify pores and make them appear smaller. The formula also includes lactic acid and hibiscus flower acid to dissolve dirt and unclog pores, along with probiotic extracts to smooth out any uneven texture!

We love to see what ingredients a product has, but we also love to see what it’s missing. Thankfully, this scrub is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, triclosan, retinol, synthetic fragrance, dairy, gluten, silicone and dimethicone. It’s cruelty-free as well!

When TULA had 32 people test this product out, 90% agreed that after one use, their skin had a healthy glow. After one week, 96% of participants agreed that their skin looked and felt smoother. Over 700 reviewers have been raving about this scrub as well, leaving it a collective 4.7 out of 5 rating. Major! They say their “face feels so refreshed after using it” and that their “skin has never looked this healthy” before. They’re so happy to finally have “a nose clear of blackheads” and are even happy to report that the scrub is “gentle on sensitive skin.” As one reviewer said, “you need this in your skincare routine,” and we know we’re convinced!

To use this scrub, simply massage a bit onto wet skin using circular motions. Rinse and follow up with the rest of your skincare routine. Oh, and make sure to indulge in the fruity scent, which reviewers are calling “delicious” and “divine.” It’s recommended that you use this scrub two to three times per week, so why not start as soon as possible?

