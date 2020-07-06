Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No one should feel self-conscious when it’s time to step out on the sand. If you’re not exactly comfortable with wearing a bikini, a one-piece is definitely the way to go! There are so many chic versions available with tummy control built into their designs.

The key to creating a confidence-boosting one-piece is all in the construction. You can incorporate a slimming pattern or throw in some ruched detailing — and that’s just the beginning. To start you off, here are some amazing options that all happen to be on sale right now!

This Striped Suit

We absolutely love the neckline on this suit, and the stripes are incredibly flattering!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Gradient Stripe High-Neck Allover Slimming One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $132) on sale with free shipping for just $79, available at Macy’s!

This Tropical Suit

We’re getting total island vibes here! The tropical print on this simple one-piece is amazing, and we appreciate the tummy control panel.

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Watercolor Tropical Printed Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for just $77, available at Macy’s!

This Shimmery Suit

The criss-cross top on this suit looks seriously stunning, and the sheen on the material makes it truly pop.

Get the Calvin Klein Twist-Front Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $50, available at Macy’s!

This Ruffled Suit

The ruffle detailing on the top of this suit is swimwear goals. One ecstatic shopper says it’s “worth every penny”!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Tummy-Control Underwire Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $120) on sale with free shipping for just $72, available at Macy’s!

This Bright Pink Suit

This hot pink hue can seamlessly bring out your tan, and the double-strap design on the shoulders is a unique twist.

Get the La Blanca Island Goddess Underwire Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $119) on sale with free shipping for just $71, available at Macy’s!

This Halter Suit

Honestly, this is one of the classiest swimsuits that we’ve ever seen. The color-blocking on the top is so elegant, as is the halter design. One reviewer says they order it in new colors every year!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Bel-Air Tummy-Control Ruched Halter One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $100) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Macy’s!

This Plus-Size Keyhole Suit

This suit is made specifically for plus-size shoppers, and it’s fabulous! The tiny keyhole detail on the neckline plus the deep eggplant shade makes for a truly winning combo.

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Size Slimming Fit High-Neck Keyhole One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $138) on sale with free shipping for just $83, available at Macy’s!

Looking for more? Check out all of the tummy-control swimsuits available at Macy’s here!

