Look Like an Instagram Influencer With This Handy Ring Light — 50% Off

Many of Us are still working from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and although it’s been over a year, there are still times when it feels surreal. Virtual meetings just aren’t the same as having a quick catch-up with a coworker in person! Of course, we could all use a few tips and tricks to improve our setups — specifically anything that benefits how we look on Zoom calls and FaceTimes.

Obviously, we don’t work in studios with professional lighting — it’s impossible to radiate a flattering, flawless appearance at all times. But instead of relying on natural light and playing with angles, why not give this ring light a try?

Get the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light & Tripod (originally $99) on sale for just $50, available from Joyus!

This easy-to-use ring light from U-STREAM can provide high-quality effects, and it’s on sale for an unbelievable price right now. If you’ve ever wondered how your favorite Instagram and YouTube influencers manage to look to amazing in photos and videos, products like this are their secret. The light can enhance your appearance, while brightening up your face. Don’t worry about awkward shadows either — the results are impeccable!

The ring light offers three different settings to choose from, depending on what time of day it is and what looks best with your skin tone and complexion. There are also ten brightness settings that can be adjusted to perfectly illuminate your features!

The stand itself is simple to adjust and maneuver. If you’re using your phone for Zoom calls or FaceTimes, there’s an area built in that will keep it in the center of the circular light. The light stands on a tripod which can be made taller or shorter depending on your setup — keep it on the floor or even make it short enough to fit on your desk!

Even if you end up returning to the office soon, you will still get so much use out of this ring light. Given how popular remote working and video calls have become, it’s clear they’re not going anywhere — plus, this gadget is great for daily tasks such as doing your makeup. Turn your desk into a full-blown vanity with this ring light, and prepare to look as amazing as your favorite influencers. Your stash of selfies is about to get a major upgrade!

