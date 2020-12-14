Layer Up This Winter With Amazon’s No. 1 Bestselling Chunky Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you feel the chill? Winter is officially underway, and it’s time to bundle up in style. We’re not trying to pile on as many pieces as possible — we want to make fashion-forward decisions in order to elevate our cold-weather outfits. We’re trying to nail that boho-chic vibe, complete with relaxed garments that make Us feel comfortable and chic.

As luck would have it, this loose and casual chunky knit sweater is exactly what we’ve been looking for! Ever since Taylor Swift proclaimed her devotion to cardigans on this summer’s smash-hit Folklore album, we’ve been desperate to add more to our closets.

U.Vomade Women’s Boho Long Sleeve Open Front Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan See it!

Get the U.Vomade Women’s Boho Long Sleeve Open Front Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater has an open-front design, and it’s extra long — which is ideal if you want to team this knit with leggings or yoga pants. The coverage in the back is more than sufficient, and will leave you feeling cozy and confident. The cable knit design has such a classic vibe, but is still totally trendy.

The light brown shade that this sweater comes in just may be our favorite. It will match with every ensemble imaginable — but if you’re looking for another neutral or a bolder hue, there are plenty of options available.

It’s no surprise that this is one of the bestselling sweaters on Amazon. A knit like this simply never goes out of style, which is why shoppers are completely enamored. They adore its layering capabilities and its itch-free fabric. Plus, the oversized silhouette provides plenty of room to wear over a thick top. Did we mention it’s super affordable too? We’ve officially won sweater weather!

