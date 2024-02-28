Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This is a fashion emergency! We may be a long way off from November, but it seriously feels like Black Friday right now. We just stumbled across a deal so good, we had to cartoonishly rub our eyes to make sure we weren’t seeing things.

An Ugg hoodie. On Amazon. On Prime. For 41% off. That’s $44 off. In more than one color. Yes, this is real. But we’re going to need to be fast if we want to grab this piece for ourselves!

Get the Ugg Asala Hoodie Sweater (originally $108) on sale for just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

This hoodie is made of an ultra-cozy, fuzzy knit that is “iconically soft.” It’s constructed of mostly recycled fibers, making an sustainable impact in its creation. And yes, this cloud-like material is machine washable, which is always one of the most important details!

This snuggly pullover features a ribbed lining on the hood, hem and cuffs, as well as on the openings of the kangaroo pocket in front. Yay, pocket! Another detail we love is the cotton drawcord of the hood, finished with soft rubber tips.

This dreamy sweatshirt is currently on sale in both Granite, a grey-toned taupe, and Obsidian, an almost-black shade. There are other colors available as well, but they’re mostly sold out, which is why we say to shop fast if you want one of these pullovers for yourself. Plus, the sale could end at any second!

This Ugg find is a “wear-with-anything” type of piece you’ll reach for day after day, whether you’re having a comfy night in at home, going to grab a latte at your favorite café or meeting up with friends for a late-night diner run. Pair it with jeans, leggings or even a skort and platform sneakers. Wear it here, there, everywhere. Whatever you do, just make sure you grab one before it’s too late!

Not your style? Shop more from Ugg here and see more fashion hoodies and sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

