These UGG Wedge Booties Are Nearly $70 Off in the Nordstrom Winter Sale

The Nordstrom Winter Sale is here and ready to rock your world. Just one glance into it had our heart pounding, butterflies gathering in our stomach and our eyes welling up with (happy) tears. You may think it’s an overreaction now, but once you see the types of sales we’ve been finding, we’ll be sure to pass you the tissues!

UGG is one of our favorite brands. Ever. UGG shoes are our feet’s happy place, and we know there are countless fashion lovers out there who agree. That’s why we couldn’t believe we found so many UGG items in this Nordstrom sale. We were especially excited to see a specific pair of boots we’ve been eyeing, now 40% off!

Get the UGG Classic Mini Wedge Bootie (originally $170) for just $102 at Nordstrom! Nordstrom Winter Sale ends February 23, 2020.

These UGG booties are “simply perfect,” according to reviewers. They’re calling them “UGGs with a polished touch” that are not only “super cute,” but “extremely comfortable.” They can wear them “with just about everything,” and love how they’re such a flawless blend of “stylish and practical,” keeping them on their feet even when facing icy conditions. One reviewer even specified that “the full price tag is worth it,” so now that we can grab them for 40% off, we’ve seriously hit the jackpot!

These booties have a grey sheepskin suede upper that’s treated to repel water and stains, maintaining its quality, as well as a flexible TreadLite by UGG sole made to increase traction and durability. Of course, there’s also the hidden 2 ½-inch wedge that will have people wondering if you suddenly had a super belated growth spurt!

Just knowing the above details, we’d already be pretty sold on this bootie, but we haven’t even told you one of the best parts: the UGGpure wool lining! It’s soft, cozy and warm, and it’s made to look and feel just like genuine shearling without costing as much as genuine shearling. Now we can get behind that! (Or put our foot into it.)

These closed-toe booties hit right above the ankle, making them easy to take off and put on — but you still have a pull tab at the heel for that little bit of extra help. It’s perfect, because whenever you’re in a rush, about to be late to work or brunch, you can just slip these booties right on as you’re heading out the door. There’s virtually no effort required, and because of their color and design, they’ll go with any outfit you’re wearing — whether a dress or jeans and a sweater. Try them out for yourself!

