These Exclusive Holiday Sweater UGG Boots Are 50% Off and Selling Fast

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Holiday sweater? Check. Holiday boots? Wait, what? Here we were, thinking a regular pair of boots, heels, flats or even sneakers would be okay. And they are! But if you want to up the festivity, we have a terrific option for you that will keep you in that holly, jolly mood.

Think UGG boots. Warm, comfy, timeless. Now think UGG boots…but Christmas! For Zappos’ 20th birthday, the site launched an exclusive pair of Red Ribbon UGGs, and now is totally the time to buy, because they’re a full 50% off. That’s $80 in savings for something unique, limited, fun and totally eye-catching. You’ll have to act fast if you want them though, because everyone else is falling for them too!

Get the UGG Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Boot (originally $160) for just $80 at Zappos with free shipping!

These boots have a knit upper with a Christmas sweater print, images of reindeer, trees, snow and stars gliding and repeating around the soft material in front and back. You’ll want to pause at the back though. Not only is there a red suede heel counter, but there’s also a fixed red ribbon laced up the shaft, tied into a bow up toward the collar. Truly adorable. That collar, by the way, is ribbed and sock-like — stretchy and comfy so it won’t ever dig into your calf!

These boots have a lightweight EVA outsole for durable comfort, and on the inside, they have a soft 17mm sheepskin-lined heel, as expected from the brand, plus a seriously plush footbed. This year more than ever we’re looking to celebrate the holidays in pure comfort — while still maintaining the seasonal spirit — and this is definitely the way to do it!

Get the UGG Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Boot (originally $160) for just $80 at Zappos with free shipping!

Reviewers have had so many kind things to say about these holiday boots. Not only are they “super comfortable,” but they’re “beyond cute” and shoppers “get compliments on them everywhere [they] go.” They “can’t wait to pull them out each and every December for years,” knowing they will always be the “best UGGly Christmas sweater at the party.” An excellent pun, and an entirely true one.

One of the best parts about these boots is that you can really have a lot of fun with them. You can keep them as the sole standout piece of your outfit, wearing them with a solid oversized sweater and soft leggings, or you can go full out, wearing an actual ugly sweater with them, Santa-themed pajama pants — or both! They’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll, wherever your holiday outfit goes!

Get the UGG Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Boot (originally $160) for just $80 at Zappos with free shipping!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Not your style? Check out more from UGG here and shop all other boots at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!