5 UGG Home Products You Didn’t Even Know Existed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not just boots! Did you know UGG makes so many other types of products besides its famous shearling footwear? Yes, the brand makes other types of shoes, but we’re talking about home items as well — and not only throw blankets!

The UGG store on Amazon has an entire section for home, so we wanted to highlight some of our picks below that you may have not even known existed until today. Let’s fill your home with the magic of UGG!

This Blissful Comforter Set

You know how soft and cozy it is when you slip your foot into an UGG boot? Now just imagine slipping your entire body under the covers of this UGG comforter set on your bed! The fleece is so soft and pillowy, and you can even reverse it for two different looks!

Get the UGG Blissful Comforter Set for just $278 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

If you’re replacing your comforter, you might as well go for the full fresh set — UGG makes sheets too! This cotton flannel sheet set features finely brushed threads to keep you comfy, warm and dreaming peacefully all night!

Get the UGG Gracen Sheet Set starting at just $148 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Luxury Towel

You know how you never want to get out of the shower? This highly-absorbent towel, made with 100% cotton, may be the thing to change your mind. You’ll look forward to wrapping yourself up in its luxurious softness. It comes in three sizes!

Get the UGG Elyn Towel starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Storage Basket

Need somewhere to store your UGG towels and sheets? This handwoven cotton basket is the way to go! It’s a storage piece that isn’t an eyesore. If anything, it’s a chic conversation piece. Grab it in whichever size (or sizes) you need!

Get the UGG Glenna Handmade Cotton Storage Basket starting at just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cable-Knit Pillow

This throw pillow has a cable-knit, sweater-like design on one side, which we absolutely adore for accenting a couch, chair or bed, but we love it even more because it has faux fur on the reverse side. This is the type of small, simple buy that can make a world of difference in your home!

Get the UGG Erie Decorative Throw Pillow for just $68 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all UGG at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!