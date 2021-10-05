7 Soft and Dreamy UGG Items Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one brand we associate with comfort, you can bet that it’s UGG. Whether we’re talking about shoes, clothing or home items, we can always rely on UGG to deliver some of the softest, coziest pieces on the planet.

We can also rely on Nordstrom to always have picks from our favorite brands on sale — and UGG is no exception. We’ll show you seven of our current faves on sale below!

Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

Year after year, Fluff Yeah prevails as one of the hottest slippers in all of footwear. With a platform rubber sole, you can wear these slippers everywhere, which is great, because you’ll never want to take them off!

Get the Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal for 40% off at Nordstrom!

Amita Throw Blanket

Use this cotton-blend throw blanket to dress up a couch or to wrap around yourself while hanging out at home — or even working at the office!

Get the UGG Amita Throw Blanket for 40% off at Nordstrom!

Abbi Half Moon Zip Hoodie

Shoppers are calling this hoodie “so soft and snuggly,” and we love how its dropped shoulders and drawstring hem help it stand out. It’s stretchy too!

Get the UGG Abbi Half Moon Zip Hoodie for 40% off at Nordstrom!

Hailey Accent Pillow

Cuddle up on the couch for a Netflix marathon with this fleece-covered down pillow. It’s warm and lovely and the plaid print is so perfect for fall and winter!

Get the UGG Hailey Accent Pillow for 40% off at Nordstrom!

Hailey Throw Blanket

How about a Hailey blanket to go with your Hailey pillow? This super fuzzy blanket is the number one secret weapon to a top-notch nap — whether it’s 20 minutes or a few hours!

Get the UGG Hailey Throw Blanket for 40% off at Nordstrom!

Zariyah Water Repellent Ankle Bootie

Need a reliable bootie for rainy or slushy days that’s still completely cute and extremely comfy? Here you are! These water-repellent shoes are lined with genuine shearling and UGGplush!

Get the UGG Zariyah Water Repellent Ankle Bootie for 60% off at Nordstrom!

Laton Genuine Shearling Sandal

You can tell just how cushy this sandal is going to be just by looking at the picture. The contoured, memory foam footbed is dreamy for sure — and the shearling strap is obviously softer than soft!

Get the Laton Genuine Shearling Sandal for 50% off at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Explore all UGG items at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!