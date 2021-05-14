Here’s Every Deal From Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event — Shop Now!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Okay, seriously, what is the deal with bad hair days? Can’t they just leave us alone? We wash, we condition, we brush, we trim and yet the split ends keep on coming back, the breakage won’t die down and the frizz is soaring up into the atmosphere. That’s it — it’s time for a major haircare upgrade!
If you’re on the same page as Us here, this is your chance to totally revamp your hair routine while saving big. Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event has arrived, and so many top brands are on sale for 50% off. We’re talking shampoos, conditioners, treatments, hot tools, supplements and more. Diamond and Platinum members can even receive free shipping with $10 beauty steals purchases. This event lasts through May 29, 2021, so you have time to shop, but the deals are different every day, so you want to make sure you’re not missing out on your future holy grails. Some are online exclusives too. We’ve rounded up every product in this event from now until the 29th, so check them all out below and bookmark this page to get shopping (and saving)!
May 14:
- 50% off CHI for Ulta Beauty Titanium Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron — originally $120, now $60
- 50% off Curlsmith (select products) — originally $24-$36, now $12-$18
- 50% off Gold ‘N Hot (entire brand) — originally $32-$60, now $16-$30
- 50% off BioSilk (entire brand excluding travel) — originally $16-$50, now $8-$25
- 50% off Matrix Biolage ColorBalm Color Depositing Conditioner — originally $27, now $14
May 15:
- 50% off Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo & Conditioner — originally $30-$32, now $15-$16
- 50% off Joico masks — originally $23-$33, now $12-$17
- 50% off Sebastian Drench Products — originally $6-$40, now $3-$20
- 50% off American Crew (entire brand) — originally $9-$34, now $4-$17
May 16:
- 50% off Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray 8oz — originally $29, now $15
- 50% off Drybar 3-Day Bender Digital Curling Iron — originally $145, now $73
- 50% off Alterna My Hair My Canvas Styling — originally $26-$29, now $13-$15
- 50% off BLONDME Shampoo, Conditioner and Masks — originally $20-$53, now $10-$27
- 50% off Pravana Intense Therapy and Color Protect Shampoo and Conditioner — originally $20, now $10
May 17:
- 50% off AG Hair (entire brand) — originally $3-$65, now $2-$33
- 50% off Invisibobble (select products) — originally $5-$15, now $3-$8
- 50% off Revlon XL Hair Straightening Heated Styling Brush — originally $50, now $25
May 18:
- 50% off DPHUE ACV Products — originally $24-$57, now $12-$29
- 50% off Sebastian (select products) — originally $18-$48, now $9-$24
- 50% off Paul Mitchell 1″ Neuro Halo Styling Iron with Neuro Protect — originally $180, now $90
May 19:
- 50% off Wella (select products) — originally $17-$34, now $8-$17
- 50% off Ouidad (select products) — originally $20-$26, now $10-$13
- 50% off Klorane (select products) — originally $15-$38, now $8-$19
May 20:
- 50% off Lime Crime Hair color — originally $16, now $8
- 50% off Fekkai Select Technician Color Products — originally $20, now $10
- 50% off Volt Instant Beard Color — originally $28, now $14
- 50% off Rusk Puremix Masks — originally $18, now $9
- 50% off Aquage SeaExtend Silkening Power Infusion and Defining Gel — originally $18-$56, now $9-$28
- 50% off Color Gloss appointments at The Salon at Ulta Beauty — originally $45-$90, now $23-$45
May 21:
- 50% off TGIN (entire brand) — originally $10-$20, now $5-$10
- 50% off Matrix Total Results toning Shampoos, Conditioners and Masks — originally $17-$24, now $9-$12
- 50% off Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver (coming soon) — originally $50, now $25
- 50% off Pureology (select products) for Diamond/Platinum Members only — originally $26-$38, now $13-$19
- 50% off Matrix (select Biolage jumbos) for Diamond/Platinum Members only — originally $32, now $16
- 50% off Bed Head Mess Behave Deep Hair Waver — originally $40, now $20
May 22:
- 50% off Kenra Professional select leave-ins — originally $15-$25, now $8-$13
- 50% off Alterna select Caviar Anti-Aging — originally $29-$42, now $15-$21
- 50% off Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening and Styling Iron — originally $230, now $115
- 50% Billy Jealousy (entire brand) — originally $16-$40, now $8-$20
- 50% off STMNT Grooming Goods All-in-One Cleanser — originally $22, now $11
May 23:
- 50% off Bumble and Bumble Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse — originally $31, now $16
- 50% off Bondi Boost select repair products — originally $24-$25, now $12-$13
- 50% off CROC LED Black Titanium 1″ Flat Iron — originally $99, now $50
- 50% off Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Treatments — originally $25, now $13
- 50% off Captain Blankenship Shampoo and conditioner — originally $28, now $14
- 50% off Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer Brush — originally $16, now $8
May 24:
- 50% off T3 Convertible Collection — originally $95-$100, now $48-$50
- 50% off IGK Treatment Masks — originally $34-$38, now $17-$19
- 50% off TULA Balanced Beauty Gummy Vitamins 60 ct — originally $30, now $15
May 25:
- 50% off CHI (entire brand excluding travel) — originally $14-$50, now $7-$25
- 50% CHI G2 Ceramic & Titanium Hairstyling Irons — originally $130, now $65
- 50% off Matrix Biolage Hydrasource Treatments — originally $15-24, now $8-$12
May 26:
- 50% off NatureLab Toyko Shampoos and Conditioners — originally $15-$23, now $8-$12
- 50% off Curlsmith Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash — originally $56, now $28
- 50% off Sexy Hair (select products) — originally $18-$20, now $9-$10
May 27:
- 50% off Punky Colors (entire brand) — originally $4-$16, now $2-$8
- 50% off Toppik Root Touch Up Spray — originally $31, now $15
- 50% off Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator and Massager — originally $10, now $5
- 50% off Thick Head Head Start Hair Loss Treatment & Regrowth System — originally $30, now $15
- 50% off EVA NYC Spectrum Far-Infrared Tools — originally $80-$90, now $40-$45
- 50% off Full Root Touch-Up at The Salon at Ulta Beauty — originally $45-$100, now $23-$50
May 28:
- 50% off DevaCurl (entire brand excluding tools) — originally $8-$84, now $4-$42
- 50% off Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer — originally $179, now $90
- 50% off Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Curl Enhancing Mousse — originally $16, now $8
- 50% off Flora & Curl (entire brand) — originally $17-$35, now $9-$18
- 50% off Keratin Complex (select products) — originally $18-$43, now $9-$22
May 29:
- 50% off It’s a 10 (select products) — originally $23-$32, now $11-$23
- 50% off Hot Tools 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout — originally $75, now $37
- 50% off We Are Paradoxx (select products) — originally $22-$40, now $11-$20
- 50% off Bosley (entire brand) — originally $9-$48, now $5-$24
- 50% off Olivia Garden Cermanic+Ion Speed XL Round Brushes — originally $22-$26, now $11-$13
