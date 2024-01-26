Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been in the market for a new concealer, there’s no time like the present — literally. To celebrate Tarte Cosmetics’ International Shape Tape Week, Ulta is hosting a lowest price ever promotion on Shape Tape. Do we have your attention? Good, because it had ours!

Shape Tape has a line of three bestselling concealers said to be “eight hours of sleep in a bottle,” “eye cream in a bottle” and “golden hour in a bottle,” respectively. They’re all on sale! The full-sized bottles are typically $32, but today they’re only $15! The promotion started on January 21 and ends tomorrow, January 27, so the time to grab yours is now!

With over 30,000 five-star ratings on Ulta, this is bound to be a bestseller this week. Many call it magic! This one gives you full coverage for 16 hours of wear. It doesn’t settle into creases or cake; it smooths, blurs and brightens! Ingredients like shea butter, mango butter and licorice root help to moisturize in the process.

You’ll get the full coverage you’ve been searching for plus a matte finish, 24-hour hydration, waterproof wear and plumper skin with this concealer. This formula is the same as the iconic Shape Tape Full Coverage concealer but with a built-in eye cream. It contains powerhouse acids and extracts like hyaluronic acid, prickly pear extract and ginseng. Your dark circles and blemishes will be covered all day long!

Sometimes you don’t want full coverage; you’d rather opt for a natural, makeup-free look. This concealer will help you do just that, soaking your skin in omega fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins. The skin under your eyes will look smoother in seconds! Reviewers love the lightweight feel and the healthy glow it provides.

