As much as we love a good night out, the single most frustrating part about an evening spent dancing and partying with our squads is figuring out what to do with our stuff. Between navigating coat check (and hoping it’s still there at the end of the night) and finding a place for our phone and other essentials, we’re always finding new and creative ways to keep our things close by, but not be a nuisance.

The most pivotal part of all that, however, is making sure we have the perfect bag to tag along with Us from restaurant to club and everywhere in-between. The best night out bags have to be compact but still roomy enough to house our phone, keys and a lipstick or two. It also needs to be versatile enough to work with our party outfits (and not look like just a random bag we slung along for the ride). Most importantly, it needs to be hands-free.

See it: Check out the Hayden Foldover Crossbody Clutch (originally $175 – 50% off) now only $88 – at Coach! Also, be sure to check out other on-sale bags at Coach before they sell out!

We found just the bag for nights out and beyond! The Coach Hayden Foldover Cross-Body Clutch is made for all kinds of after-midnight dance parties. It boasts a durable yet polished pebbled leather exterior, so we won’t panic about wearing it accidentally brushing up against someone wearing studs or sequins. It also has snap closure to ensure our things firmly remain where they need to (and away from prying eyes and hands).

The most convenient part of the bag, though, are the numerous pockets and slots we have for storing all our prized possessions. There are eight card slots which we plan on using for stowing our debit and credit cards and frequent buyer reward cards. There’s a full-length bill compartment — a must for safely stashing our next cover charge. There’s an inside zip pocket for small items (think keys and any receipts) plus there’s plenty of space for our phones, lipstick, blotting papers and a pack of mints. Date night dilemma: Solved!

The absolute best part about the clutch cross-body isn’t the textured leather or the myriad pockets for stashing all our must-haves: Rather, it’s the extra detachable strap! As much as we love a versatile clutch, an extra strap makes the bag perfect for keeping our hands free while we dance the night away or are commuting from place to place and want to keep our hands warm. The strap that comes with the Hayden has a 23-inch drop, making it easy to style for both shoulder or cross-body wear.

Not feeling the basic leather strap the clutch comes in? The bag can be customized with others! Coach offers seven different straps that can be paired with the Hayden! The most affordable option is a chain strap in black, gold or gunmetal. There’s also a leather strap with a chain, perfect for lending a bit of edgy glam but still staying versatile. A coated canvas strap is the perfect boho pairing for the otherwise classic bag, plus a novelty strap with tea rose embellishments creates a decidedly dainty and feminine vibe. It’s even available in two colors! For a decidedly 70s vibe, there’s a color-block deco quilt style that’s made for clutches, shoulder bags and can even be used to dress up totes.

The straps aren’t the only way to customize the bag! There are scarves made for tying around the strap (or just accessorizing with) as well as bag charms in various shapes, including adorable bows, hearts, feathers and even an adorable glitzy boombox! Just click on “Accessorize It” right above the “Add to Bag.”

The reviews for the bag are just as positive as ours! Multiple shoppers insisted that they love to use the clutch as a cross-body. They say the leather is super plush, plus the design is simple and elegant, as well as reasonably priced. One reviewer even noted that they can carry cash, cards, lip gloss, keys and their iPhone comfortably in the Hayden.

“It’s good for travel, running errands,” one reviewer noted. “I bought the pink one for summer. This bag is a keeper!”

The bag comes in two colors: Black with light gold hardware, plus dark berry and gunmetal. The best part? The dark berry shade is on sale! The shade is currently 50 percent off! Originally priced at $175, the color is now on sale for only $88! For under $100, we can have a bag that we can wear three different ways: As a clutch, a cross-body or as a shoulder style. Affordable versatility? Count us in!

