This No. 1 Bestselling T-Shirt Dress Can Be Styled Any Way You Want

We can’t resist adding a “wow” piece to our wardrobe here and there. The only issue with these pieces? They’re not made for everyday life. We can wear them a few times a year at most. So what do we do the other 360+ days? The current answer is struggle to put together a basic outfit. But that answer can change!

Sometimes, you really need to focus on buying good basics, or you’ll wake up one day and suddenly realize you have nothing to wear throughout your day-to-day life. That goes for anything from errand-running days to brunch-and-mall days. We’re going to include work here too! If you stock up with just enough high-quality, versatile pieces, you’ll be set. You only need to reserve a small space in your closet for pieces like this dress!

Get the Unbranded* Long-Sleeve Pocket Casual Loose T-Shirt Dress starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pull-on T-shirt dress is a fan-favorite. A number one bestseller with tons of reviews, it’s proven itself to be a piece any dress lover would appreciate having in their arsenal. It’s made of a soft jersey knit and has a relaxed fit, keeping things roomy throughout the midsection, hips and thighs, flaring a little to create a swingy silhouette.

This effect isn’t only flattering, but it’s totally fun for adding some movement while you’re strutting your stuff or twirling around to your favorite song!

This dress is lightweight and thin, but it’s not sheer. It has a round neckline and long sleeves, and its hem hits above the knees. Another bonus? The hidden side seam pockets! It’s always so disappointing when you go to put your hands in your pockets and realize there are none. Eliminate that disappointment from your life!

There are nearly 30 variations available of this dress, with a bunch of solids and florals — both realistic and abstract — snake print and a few different shades of camo. This is definitely the type of piece you’ll want to grab a few of. Each one can be styled so many different ways too. Try belting it to define your waist and throwing on a pair of booties and a scarf for fall. Heading to work? Slip on a blazer, tights and pointed-toe loafers — feel free to add a bold statement necklace too. These are just a couple of examples, but you’ll find that inspiration will be running rampant in your mind the second you try one of these beauties on!

