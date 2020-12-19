Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

New Year’s resolutions can be anything from drinking less coffee to beating a certain level in a video game, but we all know the most common one: living a healthier lifestyle. Working on our fitness, hitting our weight goals, getting leaner, stronger, faster — and, most importantly, feeling better!

Though this resolution is extremely popular, it’s easily one of the hardest ones out there. It seems doable at the beginning of January, but sometimes even toward the end of that first month, you already find yourself struggling. One of the biggest challenges is maintaining a wholesome diet. From big meals, to desserts, to the snacks in between, it’s hard to keep those calories low and that stomach full. That’s why we’re going to set you up with some dish ideas — and the tools to help — to help that resolution last throughout 2021!

Zucchini Soup

Zucchini is a favorite for weight loss, and it happens to make a quite delicious, creamy soup!

What you need to make it:

Get the Calphalon Premier™ Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, 1.5-Quart Saucepan with Cover for just $55 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Fruity Sherbet

Need to satiate those ice cream cravings? Try blending some frozen fruit, water and a bit of milk (or milk alternative) for a creamy treat!

What you need to make it:

Get the Select by Calphalon Fruit and Vegetable Knife Set for just $25 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Apples and Almond Butter

The sweetness of apples plus the saltiness of the almond butter make for a great and healthy snacking combination!

What you need to make it:

Get the Calphalon Gadgets Easy Grip Apple Divider for just $11 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Chocolate Cake

Yes, there are delicious chocolate cake recipes out there that are under 100 calories per serving — including the icing!

What you need to make it:

Get the Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 9-Inch Round Cake Pan for just $30 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Half of a Baked Potato + Herbs

We love potatoes in all forms, but we especially love them when they’re low in calories!

What you need to make it:

Get the Calphalon Precision Air Fry Convection Oven, Countertop Toaster Oven for just $180 at Calphalon with free shipping!

