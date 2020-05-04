5 Must-Have Sets of Underwear to Shape Your Booty and Elongate Your Legs

Buying new tops, dresses, bottoms, bags and jewelry always makes Us feel good, but when we’re really looking for a fresh start, we need to begin with the basics that lie beneath the surface: our underwear! There’s nothing like slipping on a new, fresh pair for the first time — especially one that looks incredible on you!

We have high standards when it comes to underwear, and we have a few criteria that simply must be met before we consider making a purchase. The fabric must be comfortable, the cut must be flattering and there should be some type of bonus — whether it’s a cute charm, fun color options, a shaping band or, our current favorite, a silhouette that elongates our legs! Want to pick up a pack that meets all of the above? Check out our picks below, all available on Amazon!

Amazon Essentials Women’s 4-Pack Seamless Bonded Stretch Thong Panties

These thongs are made of a stretchy, seamless material and come in packs of four, with seven options for us to choose from. We know these thongs are the real deal because they have hundreds of reviews and a great rating, and we love that the sides can either be hiked up or pulled down for a high-rise or low-rise look!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s 4-Pack Seamless Bonded Stretch Thong Panties for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

MISSWHO Womens Underwear Cotton High Waist Soft Breathable Stretchy Briefs

These stretchy briefs are made from a single layer of cotton fabric for comfort, made to feel like a second skin — and their high-rise cut makes it appear as though your legs start at a higher point. Perfect for lounging or for going out!

Get the MISSWHO Womens Underwear Cotton High Waist Soft Breathable Stretchy Briefs for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Calvin Klein Underwear Women’s Carousel Thong 3-Pack

We’ve all seen how good Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) look in their CK underwear, and now it’s our turn with these comfy cotton thongs, available in so many colors and patterns!

Get the Calvin Klein Underwear Women’s Carousel Thong 3-Pack starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Sunm Boutique Women’s Lace Thongs

Who doesn’t love a little lace? Each pack includes 20 pairs of underwear, so you’ll pretty much be set. We love the way the waistband dips just a bit in the center to create a gorgeous shape!

Get the Sunm Boutique Women’s Lace Thong Underwear starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Emprella Women’s Boyshort Panties

Boyshorts are just the cutest when it comes to perking things up. These have a seam-free cut and come in both 5- and 10-packs, and shoppers say they’re better than pricy panties they’ve tried in the past!

Get the Emprella Women’s Boyshort Panties starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

