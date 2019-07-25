



Flats are always a good idea! Need a comfortable shoe for commuting or everyday errands? Throw on a flat! What about a chic professional option? Again, a flat! Need to go somewhere after work or to a weekend event? Guess which shoe foots the bill? Flats! It’s honestly hard to even think of a reason, season or occasion where they’re not appropriate. With that being said, appropriate doesn’t translate to fashionable. Some flats simply just fall flat in the fashion department.

While scoping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we found a pair of comfortable and chic flats that are basic enough to wear every single day but have a little extra pizzaz that makes them stand out from the rest. Something else that stood out immediately? The price! These comfy-chic flats are marked down right now, so it’s the perfect time to bring home our new solemates.

See it: Grab the Women’s BP. Sierra Flats (originally $50) now with prices starting at just $30, available at Nordstrom!

The Women’s BP. Sierra Flat is the one-stop-shop for year-round dressing. These flats come available in three different colors. There’s black faux leather, blush faux leather and dark blush faux leather and all three options are so chic. The faux leather material looks so expensive, no one will ever know it’s not real leather. It’s so rich and luxurious that it’s impossible not to love it!

We’re absolutely swooning over how dreamy the design is! This flat shoe features a pointed-toe and scalloped hemline. The pointed-toe adds an element of elegance while the scalloped hemline makes these flats so unique and interesting. It’s the delicate and dainty detail all wrapped up in one. Both of these small details make such a big difference and make them truly stand out compared to most other flats on the market.

This shoe is definitely office-approved and ready to tackle any important meeting, work trip or professional obligation we have on the calendar. Since it still remains simple, it’s also effortless enough to wear on the weekends. The versatility of flats overall is a given, but unlike most boring pairs, we’re actually excited to wear these.

Pair with jeans and a T-shirt for the weekend, a dress for a night out or a wedding, a blazer with a skirt for work and just about any option we can come up with. These flats will also work very well with simple leggings and a tunic shirt when we just want to be comfy all around.

Now, we’re not the only ones captivated with these flats because reviewers are, too! So many of them were spellbound after experiencing just how magical these flats were first-hand. One reviewer could not get over how beautiful the shades were while another reviewer loved how endlessly versatile they were. So many other reviewers could not get over how comfortable they were, which is the best of all. Whether commuting to work or running errands, these flats offered the necessary comfort needed every day.

Another reviewer loved how this pair was small enough to throw into their bag when on-the-go as an error-proof shoe that works with everything. This flat shoe is the perfect shoe to wear anywhere, everywhere and all year long.

