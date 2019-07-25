



Ever wonder what it would be like to breathe royal air? Would it smell different? Taste different? Would it give us more energy? Would it increase our quality of life? It may do all of the above, but sadly, we haven’t quite managed an invitation to Buckingham Palace yet!

While we’d love to visit the palace, it turns out we don’t actually need to even leave our home to breathe the same air as the British royal family. We just need to order ourselves a Dyson Pure Hot + Cool purifying heater and fan — which is now on sale! We spotted one of these multi-taskers hiding behind Queen Elizabeth II herself earlier this week as she greeted the new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It was placed next to a fireplace in Buckingham Palace, showing everyone who’s boss when it comes to not only heating, but cooling and purifying a room as well!

See it: Get the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool purifying heater and fan (originally $500) for just $399.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

This innovative Dyson device does it all, and its bladeless silver and white design is gorgeously modern, so it won’t be an eyesore in a room like other tower fans or space heaters. It’s super quiet, too! If it’s good enough for the royal palace, it’s certainly good enough for our living room!

While Dyson was totally nailing the vacuum game, the brand took into account that dirt and allergens don’t only live on the floor. Dyson wanted to create something to cleanse the air as well and that’s how this multifunctional purifier was born. It has a sealed HEPA filter that claims to capture 99.97% of allergens, keeping our air clean of pet dander, dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria and smoke as well. No wonder Queen Elizabeth II is so healthy!

Even though this device can also fan us and heat a room, we love that when we just want to use the purifier, the backward airflow mode won’t change the temperature. If we do want to heat up a room, though, all we need to do is pick up the remote. We can choose jet focus mode for long-range heating aimed right at us, or we can keep it in diffused mode to evenly heat the entire room. The air multiplier technology claims to deliver over 77 gallons of powerful airflow per second!

If we’re using this device as a fan, we have up to 350 degrees of oscillation and 10 air speed settings to keep everyone cool at once without having to walk back and forth to stay in the breeze. We can just chill in one spot and even fall asleep with it on since it has a sleep timer setting. We don’t have to worry if it gets knocked over, either, since it will automatically shut off!

This purifying heater and fan has a two-year warranty and will produce a potential lifetime of comfort, so what are we waiting for? Let’s live and breathe like the royals!

