Universal Standard’s Best-Selling Dress Is My Dream Loungewear

Something about me most people don’t know? I’ll opt for an old T-shirt any day over pajamas when I hit the hay. I just love schlubby, slouchy pajamas. Honestly, mostly oversized tees if I’m being honest. There’s nothing I love more than relaxing in a long T-shirt before I hop into bed, because it gives casual, simple, and purposeful looks that, most importantly, keep me comfortable.

When I discovered that one of my favorite recent brands sold an actual dress I could wear outside my house that looked and fit in a very similar way, I was over the moon. A T-shirt that’s a dress? A dress that’s a T-shirt? And crafted with the premium materials from Universal Standard? Count me in!

That’s how I’ve ended up with a few of this best-selling dress from Universal Standard in two different colors, and a penchant for dressing down when I’m dressing up in the best way possible.

Get the Universal Standard Iconic Geneva Dress for just $117 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Universal Standard Iconic Geneva Dress is a long piece with an asymmetrical silhouette that’s also flowy, touchable, and soft. It has a button loop closure on the back so you can take it off easily if need be, cap sleeves, and drops in the fabric that make it look casual when the time calls for it. It can be worn for day or night events, but it looks just like the long T-shirt I wear to bed, and that’s exactly why I love it.

It comes in a variety of sizes and colors, but I love it most of all because it means ultra comfort for me. I can wear it and know I’m looking good and living my best life in terms of fashion, because there’s just nothing complicated about it. You just slip it on over your head and go! And for $117, which is currently 30% off its normal price of $168, it’s available now at a killer deal at Universal Standard.

And I’m not the only one who can’t get over how great this dress is. Reviewers absolutely love this piece, and it shows!

“Awesome!” one buyer wrote. “I really like the asymmetrical hem and it’s a perfect match for my zip front cardigan.”

“Lovely color!” another commented. “I love the Geneva in gunmetal velvet. Nicest fabric and color. Feels wonderful on, like you’re wearing your loungewear.”

