This Elegant Tummy Control One-Piece Complements All Body Types

No one should let body confidence issues stop them from enjoying the summer! It may be scary to strip down into nothing but a swimsuit, but there are plenty of bikinis and one-pieces that can help you flaunt your best assets.

Don’t believe Us? Take a look at this one-piece tummy control bathing suit, and you may start to think differently! The photos and the reviews speak for themselves — this is the ultimate classy option that will flatter anyone who wears it!

This one-piece is cut in a beautiful style. It has a square neckline that’s super flattering, and the straps that run down the back are adjustable to fit your frame. The bottom of the suit is cut in your typical bikini style, so if you’re worried about it being cheeky, no sweat. That’s not a concern here! The best part about the suit is the amazing tummy-control detailing that’s built in.

The key to creating a flattering one-piece is ruching, and there’s no better example of that than this swimsuit. It’s especially effective on the lower ab region — this ruching can help conceal the tummy and make it look smoother. It can also hide any imperfections that you feel insecure about, which will provide you tons of confidence to step out in public!

Even better, the sizing on this suit is seriously inclusive. Current options range from a 6 up to an 18, and you can figure out which will fit you best based on the handy size chart. In addition to a slew of chic prints, it’s available in a selection of stunning solid shades. Shoppers are consistently raving about how great they feel in this suit, so get your hands on one and see for yourself!

