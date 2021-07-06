Shoppers Can’t Believe the Slimming Effects of This One-Piece Swimsuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us are apprehensive about swimsuit shopping, and it makes sense. After all, hitting the beach or pool can be a vulnerable experience, and even if a garment is billed as a “slimming swimsuit,” how can something as skimpy as swimwear make anyone feel confident?

As much as we understand these concerns, we’re here to tell you that there are plenty of options on the market that are impressively figure-flattering! If you haven’t found the one just yet, we recently came across a bathing suit that shoppers claim is doing wonders for their self-confidence.

Get the Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push-up One Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon!



This classic one-piece from Upopby has a timeless aesthetic that can be worn for years to come, and it will always be in style. Its vintage cut is effortlessly chic, but it’s the ruching that we’re particularly obsessed with! The material has unbelievable slimming properties, which is one of many reasons why thousands of shoppers have purchased this piece.

There’s stitching along the sides that creates the ruched effect, and it’s placed toward the front of the suit in an hourglass shape. This provides tummy control and a sleek silhouette, which results in one seriously flattering swim look!

In addition to all of the aesthetic properties, it’s important to note how supportive this bathing suit is. The thicker adjustable straps are ideal for holding the bust up, and the built-in padding provides much-needed structure. In most cases, swimsuits simply don’t offer ample assistance — so this is a breath of fresh air. Shoppers have completely fallen in love with this one-piece, and if you’ve been struggling to find a swim look that makes you feel incredible, this might be the one!

