This Vintage-Style Dress Gives You the Best of Boho-Chic and Cottagecore

Boho-chic has always been an aesthetic pinned to our style board. We love the easy-going, carefree look and the comfy, flowy fabrics. We have to say though, a new aesthetic has crept its way into our hearts: Cottagecore. “New,” of course, is not the best way to describe it, since it’s all about capturing a vintage vibe!

Cottagecore, at its core, is about finding inspiration in country or farm life and the simplicity of nature, whether you’re baking, cross stitching or maybe redoing your Animal Crossing island (again). Fashion-wise, your inspiration is going to come from movies like Little Women or The Sound of Music, to name a few. But what if you want to get the look without all of the long sleeves and layers of poof? Well, you buy this dress!

Get the Urban CoCo Bohemian Neck Tie Vintage Printed Summer Shift Dress for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Urban CoCo shift dress is a little bit of boho, a little bit of vintage and a total cottagecore must-have for hot summer weather. Its soft, flowy material hangs loosely on the body, and it’s cut short at the mid-thigh, with slits on the sides for movement. It also has three-quarter sleeves that cinch in at the sides so you won’t spend your entire day pushing your sleeves up. It keeps things light up top too, with a V neckline and long tassel ties hanging all the way down to the hips!

This piece is a great length because it works as a dress or tunic. No one will question it if you want to wear it over a pair of skinny jeans or leggings when it becomes a little chillier outside. Because of its breezy quality, you can also totally wear it as a beach coverup!

This piece is currently available in over 20 colors and patterns, so you’re bound to find one that makes you heart skip a beat. Inspired by nature, these patterns are fairly abstract, but feature elements of florals and an embroidery effect. Cottagecore? Check!

This dress is such a fan-favorite from Amazon (just look at that review count), and we know it will be a favorite in your wardrobe too!

